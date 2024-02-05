15 Pairs of Famous Women Who Are Surprisingly the Same Age
Some people possess naturally youthful appearances that resist the effects of aging. Some resort to plastic surgery or other treatments to maintain a youthful look, while others embrace the natural aging process, wearing their life experiences proudly on their faces. As a result, people born in the same year may not appear to be of the same age. This collection of star pics further emphasizes the notion that appearances can be deceiving, proving the fact that one shouldn’t make assumptions based only on external looks.
Jennifer Coolidge and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (born in 1961 — 62 y.o.)
Wendy Moniz and Catherine Zeta-Jones (born in 1969)
Amy Poehler and Jada Pinkett Smith (born in 1971 — 52 y.o.)
