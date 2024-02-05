15 Pairs of Famous Women Who Are Surprisingly the Same Age

Some people possess naturally youthful appearances that resist the effects of aging. Some resort to plastic surgery or other treatments to maintain a youthful look, while others embrace the natural aging process, wearing their life experiences proudly on their faces. As a result, people born in the same year may not appear to be of the same age. This collection of star pics further emphasizes the notion that appearances can be deceiving, proving the fact that one shouldn’t make assumptions based only on external looks.

Julianne Moore and Kristin Scott Thomas (born in 1960 — 63 y.o.)

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News, Ik Aldama/DPA/East News

Jennifer Coolidge and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (born in 1961 — 62 y.o.)

Ashley Landis/Associated Press/East News, NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Michelle Yeoh and Jodie Foster (born in 1962 — 61 y.o.)

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Demi Moore and Helen Hunt (born in 1962 & 1963 — 60 y.o.)

Monica Bellucci and Marisa Tomei (born in 1964 — 58 y.o.)

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press/East News, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Viola Davis and Diane Lane (born in 1965)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, fernandoallende@broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Robin Wright and Halle Berry (born in 1966)

Billy Bennight/AdMedia/SIPA/East News, Balkis Press/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Julia Roberts and Kate Walsh (born in 1967)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News, Fabrice Chassery/KCS/East News

Lucy Liu and Gillian Anderson (born in 1968 — 55 y.o.)

Charles Sykes/Invision/East News, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Wendy Moniz and Catherine Zeta-Jones (born in 1969)

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News, Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Tina Fey and Rachel Weisz (born in 1970 — 53 y.o.)

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Amy Poehler and Jada Pinkett Smith (born in 1971 — 52 y.o.)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, CBS/Ferrari Press/East News

Sofía Vergara and Toni Collette (born in 1972)

Faye Sadou/Associated Press/East News, Manoli Figetakis/Everett Collection/East News

Lena Headey and Juliette Lewis (born in 1973)

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Penélope Cruz and Sarah Paulson (born in 1974 — 48 y.o.)

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Abaca/East News, CJ Rivera/Invision/East News

More and more women in Hollywood are choosing to embrace their signs of aging, proudly displaying their wrinkles and gray hair. In this article, you’ll explore photos of celebrities who are proving that the epitome of elegance is to age naturally.

Preview photo credit Jennifer Graylock / Alamy Stock Photo, Image Press Agency / Alamy Stock Photo

