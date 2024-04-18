15+ People Who Had Their Expectations Shattered by Reality

Prepare to witness the collision of dreams and reality. From the mundane to the extraordinary, join us on a journey of shattered illusions and unexpected twists, revealing the raw and often humorous encounters that remind us that life is unpredictable.

1. «I took the family to Neist Point, Skye, Scotland.»

2. «My Apple Watch was stolen, and my boyfriend got me a replacement this year that doesn’t have that same risk.»

3. «The flowers my MIL ordered for me vs what we got.»

4. «My daughter finally realized we don’t take her to Paris every weekend.»

5. «$46.69 Large Fruit Bowl (Serves 10)»

6. «My son was just born and he is already stressing about how he’s going to pay his student loan.»

7. «I knew I was making a mistake.»

8. «I don’t have words for the rage I felt upon opening this box of crayons.»

9. «My Darth Maul birthday cake ate too much cake.»

10. «What I ordered vs What I got.»

11. «Nothing like it.»

12. «When you ask for a golden retriever for your birthday and your boyfriend gets you this...»

13. «What my sister asked for vs What the salon did vs What my mom did after the salon disaster.»

14. «My friend’s 4-year-old asked me for a drawing of Elsa from Frozen so she could color it.»

15. «Airport breakfast.»

16. «My first time visiting the Grand Canyon and this happened.»

17. «This is what happens when you let your boyfriend take the cat to the groomer.»

18. «Well... The Airbnb looked nice online...»

19. «The henna artist said she was great at pet portraits...»