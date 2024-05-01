A Woman “Married” to a Ragdoll Gives Birth to Twins, Shares Pregnancy Story

A woman, 39, tied the knot with her ideal husband, who happens to be a ragdoll. They had a grand wedding. The couple is now parents to twin babies and are overjoyed. The woman is sharing how her life has been transformed since becoming a mother and how her unique family is doing.

An unusual marriage.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes had given up on finding a faithful and honest partner. Her unsuccessful search disheartened her. After hearing her daughter’s woes, Meirivone’s mother decided to step in. She crafted a life-sized ragdoll named “Marcelo” for Meirivone. Surprisingly, Meirivone fell in love with Marcelo. They exchanged vows in a charming ceremony, both looking their finest.

They were happy to expand their family.

A year after welcoming their son Marcelinho, the family with a unique story shared the news of expecting another child. Meirivone and her ragdoll husband, Marcelo, embrace the unexpected joys of their life together. They threw a vibrant gender reveal party among loved ones, where a burst of pink smoke on social media signaled the anticipated arrival of their daughter, Marcela. However, it turned out that Meirivone was blessed with twins.

They both make efforts to raise the children.

In the home of Meirivone and Marcelo, everyone contributes to the family, even the ragdoll father and the toy children. The arrival of the twins has brought twice the activity and emotions. Marcelo, despite being a ragdoll, is portrayed as sharing in the daily care, helping with tasks like bathing, feeding, and putting the children to sleep.

The twins made it harder for the family to sustain.

Marcelo, the ragdoll father, feels the pressure as his family’s needs grow, including more food, clothing, and healthcare costs. Yet, his aspiration to have a loving family with children keeps him going, turning each obstacle into a step closer to his ideal life. Marcelo and Meirivone have big dreams for their family, including owning their own home. Marcelo has been consistently looking online for a house since they got married, Meirivone notes. They remain committed to this goal through all the highs and lows.

The family also faced some struggles.