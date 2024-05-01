Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate 36th Anniversary, Fans Spot a Curious Detail in Their Pics

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson marked their 36th year of happy marriage! The couple is celebrating a union that has lasted more than three decades by sharing sweet photos of themselves and heartfelt tributes to each other.

Tom and Rita, both aged 67, commemorated their 36th wedding anniversary on April 30. They took to Instagram to share their joy and affection for each other with their followers. On the special day, Hanks posted a picture of the two basking in the sunlight and wrote, “1988? April 30th? Big Doings. The Wilson & Hanks couple became Wife & Husband. 36 years! Nothing but Love since... Hanx.”

Wilson also uploaded several pictures capturing various moments they’ve shared. These included adventures like skiing, visiting the iconic Great Sphinx of Giza, and spending time in a music studio. In a humorous snapshot, Hanks is seen resting his head on Wilson’s shoulder.

The series ends with a photo of them laughing joyously in a car. Wilson’s post was captioned, “36th anniversary! April 30, 1988,” and she concluded with a timeless quote from Robert Browning’s “Rabbi Ben Ezra”: “Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” Thousands of fans congratulated the couple on their special day. However, some were quick to notice something odd in the photos.

In one of the pics Rita shared of her and Tom, the couple smiles for the camera while sitting in a restaurant. Tom has an arm around his wife, but he’s not touching her. “Can we talk about his arm placement in picture 6?? Why is his hand hovering over his wife,” asked a person. “Tom so used to the hover hand with fans he does it with his wife too,” another person joked.