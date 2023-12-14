15 People Who Look Extraordinary Because of Unique Physical Features

People have body parts of different shapes and sizes. However, some folks have strange body parts that make us wonder. This article explores the exciting world of individuals with distinct physical features that make them stand out.

1. “I’m able to bend just my finger tips without bending the other joints.”

2. “The border of my tattoo turned into a stretch mark during my first pregnancy, now it looks 3D.”

3. “I chopped my finger off when I was a child, this is how it grew back...”

4. “My boyfriend can fold his hand completely in half.”

5. “Just had identical twin girls and one ear on one baby is an elf ear.”

6. “I can easily fit two of my fingers in my husband’s wedding ring.”

7. “Apparently my thumb may be an absolute unit...”

8. “I can bend my first two toes independently of the others.”

9. “A meteorite I bought sticking to the magnetic implant in my finger”

10. “I can do this with my lips, but only the one side.”

11. “My fingerprint is a little messed up. I drew on it so you can see it better.”

12. “Anisocoria is unequal pupils — if suddenly developed, it can indicate brain pressure from a stroke, TBI, or other serious conditions.”

13. “My sister is missing a knuckle in all of her fingers. These are our left hands.”

14. “Apparently my new nephew has 12 toes and 12 fingers.”

15. “My hands under a UV light.”