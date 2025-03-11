15 Optical Illusions So Perfectly Timed, They Look Photoshopped

Sometimes, a photo is taken at just the right moment—so perfect, it almost looks fake. Whether it’s a mind-blowing illusion, an unbelievable coincidence, or a split-second capture that seems too unreal to be true, these 15 perfectly timed photos will make you do a double take.
1. “Family selfie. I have no legs.”
2. “Goblin spying on me during plane trip”
4. What is going on with his leg?
5. “I swear there’s four of us”
6. “I laughed so hard at myself, I figured I can’t keep this from the world.”
8. “This Crane looks like it’s wearing my sneakers.”
9. “My wife is growing her arm back.”
10. “Don’t skip arm day.”
11. “This picture my Mum took of me and my brother looks like a stitched together before and after”
12. “For a split second, I thought Derek Truck’s guitar cable was coming out of my TV, and I was very confused.”
14. “Dad hugging my nephew”
15. “My friend’s leg looks like it’s oddly photoshopped in this pic.”