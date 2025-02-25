12 Powerful Photos That Show How Time Changes Everything

Time has a way of changing everything—sometimes so drastically, it’s hard to believe. These powerful photos capture stunning transformations, from aging childhood faces over decades to love growing stronger. Some can fill you with nostalgia, others with awe, but all prove one undeniable truth: nothing stays the same forever.

1. “My sister and I — 1989 and 2025”

2. “First and last photos with my Dad”

3. “Me at 17 with my baby. My baby at 17 with me”

Stacey Brennan
3 hours ago

I had my first daughter at 17 too. She's 30 now and along with her sister, who I had at 22 are my best friends. I couldn't be more proud of them! My youngest just qualified as a doctor x

4. “Girls Trip, 2007 and 2024”

5. “Me and my girl, 10 years apart”

6. “My beautiful mom, 32 and 93”

7. “Same boot, 3 years later”

8. “My grandma’s turning 101 in April 2025”

9. “Me and my son, 2006...2023”

10. “Over 30 years of friendship. My best friend and I at 20yo...and 50yo.”

11. “My girlfriend and her Fritz 20 years apart!”

12. “1972, the year we met, and 2024”

