15 products that will turn your rental into a home

Have you ever found the perfect home but were highly disappointed with the appliances and cabinets? Thanks to Amazon and its variety of products, you don’t have to worry about doing a major renovation. All you need is a few items that help you redecorate in easy steps.

1. Drywall repair putty that fills holes and cracks in walls fast with an applicator. It works great for repairing holes in drywall, wall plaster, and wood. Its custom blend of ingredients won’t shrink or crack, meaning your repairs will remain untouched for a long while.

Simply apply this hole filler in circular motion, wipe with a damp cloth, and then paint over or sand the area. It dries quickly after application and no special tools are required to use it.

Promising review: We had a bunch of holes from mounting iron pipe shelves, where each bracket had 4 holes. We decided to take them down and had holes everywhere. But I was able to use this to fill the holes and used paint to touch it up, and you’d never know!!

If you do it right, you can wipe the excess off the wall around the hole you’re filling with a damp paper towel and there’s no need for sanding after it dries. @P. Allison

2. Small portable washer that has 5 cycle selections: heavy, gentle, normal, rapid, and soak. It is even suitable for baby clothes, diapers, and lingerie. You also have 3 water level choices for small, medium, and large loads with cold water temperature settings.

This machine features a durable, rust, and corrosion-resistant stainless steel tub with top loading transparent quiet close lid. It also features auto unbalance detection and child lock protection.

Promising review: Love the quality of Black & Decker. I bought this for my RV-5th wheel and tt works perfectly and has several different options for the load type. It was very simple to set up and use.

It is smaller than a regular size washer, but still big enough to wash my comforter. Plus, I think this washer gets my clothes clean better than any other one that I’ve owned! Definitely recommend! @Princesssarah

3. Bamboo burner cover have both a grooved and a flat side so you can use either side based on what you need it for. No dyes or stains are used, and the color is permanent and will not fade or wash out. Wash with warm water and occasionally use food-grade mineral oil to extend life.

Bamboo is 16% harder than wood making it more durable and a better cutting surface than any other type of cutting board. They won’t dull your blades but still remain durable after years of use.

Promising review: Love how big it is! The side with the groove in it is darker than the solid side without the groove. That was fully disclosed in the product description, so I was prepared for variation. I prefer the darker side.

I bought the oil to prep it with and will be putting rubber feet so it doesn’t accidentally scratch the counter as I move it around. @JellyBean

4. Scratch cover that restores dark woods and hides unsightly scratches and nicks. It is conveniently offered in spray and oil formulas. Choose the spray when you want to cover large areas like desks, tables and floors and the oil in the bottle for smaller surface areas.

The scratch cover is specially formulated to work on all wood surfaces throughout your home, including kitchen cabinets, wood furniture and wood paneling. It is available in formulas for light woods or for dark woods.

Promising review: It helped cover some scratches on my older wood cabinets. It has been ~60 days since applied, and it does look like I need to go over the cabinets again. A little of this stuff goes a long way too. For the price and how long the bottle will last us, I think it’s a great way to make your old cabinets look a little better without making a permanent decision like stain or paint.

As a bonus, it toned down the slight orange undertone our cabinets had and made them just a hair darker. @C.C.

5. Tea bag organizer designed to declutter your kitchen cabinets. The open design and removable drawers provide clear visibility, allowing you to quickly select the desired flavor without any hassle. Even when fully filled, the removable rubber feet prevent the organizer from tipping.

With nine drawers specifically designed for tea bags, you can categorize them by flavor, brand, or caffeine content. Additionally, two extra bottom drawers offer space for sweeteners, stirrers, and creamers.

Promising review: I used to have boxes and boxes of tea crowding my counter, so I got this and it’s so nice. There are 9 drawers for tea, and two more drawers at the bottom (could also be for tea). Sometimes I even stack extra boxes of tea on top of this organizer. Get this for the tea enthusiasts in your life! @SD

6. LED floor lamp, whose warm light and elegant design make it a match for a variety of decors such as mid-century modern, boho, vintage, contemporary, and farmhouse. It also works with most of the popular smart assistants. You may also add a smart bulb instead of a regular one.

The included LED bulb gives off warm light that creates a cozy, comfortable, and well-lit space. The glass is securely packaged so it doesn’t break, and the LED bulb produces no heat.

Promising review: The only downside is the glow is pretty warm. I do wish there was a way to get a cool glow from this. The bronze finish is okay, and I was able to get a Philips HUE gen 1 bulb in it with a bit of work.

That part is a little stressful, I thought for sure that bulb would not fit even though the reviews said it would, but they were correct, the bulb does fit! I had to put pressure on the bulb and roll it slightly (with pressure) and it popped in. @April

7. Peel-and-stick stone overlay engineered with bonding resin, fiberglass, and adhesive base. The installation is very easy with a peel and stick design. The material is cut very easily with shears and tin snips to fit your area. You can choose between a variety of colors and styles.

Layers of bonding resin and fiberglass are infused into real stone blocks. After the resin has cured, thin sections are fractured and peeled off. The composite thin stone sheet is then cut and applied to an adhesive base.

Promising review: This product is AMAZING!!! Not only is it super easy to apply, but it looks gorgeous once you’re done! I’m beyond happy with this purchase. I used it as the backsplash in front on my tub in the camper that I’m remodeling. It’s perfect for this project as it’s very lightweight, but looks like real stone.

The adhesive is extremely sticky, and I’ve had no issues with it thus far and don’t anticipate any issues. It’s easy to trim it to fit your space. Best peel and stick product I’ve ever bought. 100% recommend for whatever project you need it for. @Summertime

8. Oil diffuser made from hand blown glass, which means each one is unique. It lasts for 4 hours and has a good output of mist. It fits a room not larger than 15 X 15 feet. It features a firework 3D effect glass cover and wood grain decorative base and is suitable even for kids’ rooms.

The LED lights can be set to 7 different soothing and mesmerizing colors. Press the «LIGHT» button to adjust the light color you prefer. You can add essential oils and turn on the nano-scale cold mist which ensures the optimal effectiveness of the essential oils.

Promising review: I grew tired of the plug in air fresheners and small diffusers that run on batteries. This one matches my color scheme when it is off, and I love the color changes when it is in use. It works immediately, and I live the auto shut off feature.

I plan to order one for my granddaughter to use with the lavender oils to help her go to sleep. It silently fills the room with fragrance. I love mine. @Grannaof5

9. Under cabinet lighting equipped with 60LED lamp beads. The light is bright, soft, and gradual, giving the human eye a short buffer time. The brightness adjustment button toggles the brightness between 50%, 75%, and 100%. It is also equipped with infrared sensor and light sensor.

Once someone enters the detection range, which is 10 feet and 120°, the light will come on immediately and gradually turn off after the person leaves the detection range after 20 seconds.

Promising review: I got these to light up our kitchen pantry so you could see the back of the shelves. I used 4 lights — two just inside the door on each side of the door. One high and one low. They were a snap to hang with the sticky side of the removable magnet.

I just need to give a little wave of my hand when opening the door and the pantry lights up. Perfect and just what I had in mind. @Bob

10. Mini charcuterie plates you can use not only for cheese and cured meats, but also for sushi and other snacks. You may use the included white chalk to label each plate. They can easily be cleaned with warm water and mild soap and reused for multiple occasions.

The slate plates measure about 6.0×8.7×0.4 inches each and features padded dots on the underside for support and to prevent slipping. The package comes with 6 plates and 3 pieces of chalk.

Promising review: They are beautiful, I etched them with a design and gifted them. After I did some, I watched a video that he first sealed them with Linseed oil and white spirits. This made them not show fingerprints, and it made the design stand out. I bought another set, they are washable too! @Deborah Cassidy

11. Folding tray table that is lightweight yet strong enough to hold up to 40 pounds. It even includes a built-in cup holder to prevent spills. It is fully adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different tilt angles. Its L-shaped legs are designed to fit over any surface and around any obstacle.

It is super convenient as a breakfast-in-bed tray, portable desk for dorm room, or couch tray for solitaire and puzzles. When done, fold it down and stow away next to a chair, under the couch, or in the closet.

Promising review: My mother had the same one for many years. She wanted another one and stayed with this brand because it is still holding up well. The cupholder is a good addition! It has a bottom in it, so any size glass or cup will fit, and not fall through. I would suggest adding the pencil tray to this model, with the cup holder that has a bottom. @Nilla

12. Towel warmer standing 21-inches tall by 12-inches wide and with a 20 liter tub capacity. It fits up to 2 oversized towels or 1 oversized bath robe. Have warm towels ready by using the built-in timer to heat your towels for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes before automatically shutting off.

The built-in cord storage in the base helps keep the extra-long power cord tidy when not in use. It prevents corrosion, white chalky buildup, and enamel wear. It has a fail-safe system to protect the product whenever surge or irregular electric current is detected.

Promising review: I have been enjoying this every day. I can fit a robe, 2 towels, face cloth, socks, and a hair turban. When I get out of the shower, I can get all wrapped up in warmth. It’s so nice! I had a towel warmer that you hang your towels over, but it just never got the towels very warm.

This gets the towels nice and warm and works best when I put it on the 45-minute setting, even if I only heat it for 15 minutes. It seems to get warmer than the 15-minute setting. Which is interesting to me, but all I know is that it works the way they describe, and it’s very comforting. @Judy in FL

13. Cup couch pillow that stores your drinks, sodas, and remote controls. It fits even the largest cups and mugs. The insulating foam keeps drinks hot and cold for longer. It features soft, yet durable, removable, and washable covers in a variety of colors.

It’s also perfect for keeping small, frequently used items within arm’s reach, such as cell phones, snacks, reading glasses, TV remotes, and gaming controllers. Each one comes equipped with a carrying handle, making them easy to take with you.

Promising review: We got a new sectional that is cream, and I was worried about where I’d put my drinks now that the couch is so much larger. I never thought I’d want something like this, and aesthetically I don’t love it, but the functionality is amazing! The cup holders are all different sizes and I haven’t found a cup that doesn’t fit! I like that there are two spots for coffee cups.

My 32 oz Owalla bottle and my Yeti cups fit great. It’s also so nice to throw the remote in the center «hole» so it’s always easy to find. I would definitely recommend this to others who are on the fence. @B. Cottrill

14. Peel-and-stick stainless steel wallpaper that does not require any glue. It is oilproof, waterproof, and removable. You can cut it to any size you want. It can be added on kitchen cabinets, counters, tables, refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves.

Before applying the contact paper, ensure that the surface is free from grime. That’s because the dust particle may show underneath the contact paper. Squeegee the contact-paper applied surface to remove any extra traces of air bubbles.

Promising review: Recently purchased a new house where we ended up changing out all the appliances for stainless steel ones except the dishwasher. It is relatively new and didn’t need replacement, so my daughter came up with this idea. Looks good. I was quite surprised at the end result. We did struggle quite a bit to install it. It had a kink that it came with that wouldn’t go away.

End result is quite good though — you cannot tell. The material itself is thick and of good quality. Just ignore the reviews that claim this is thin — that’s not true at all. It is quite sticky and allows for errors — you can pull it out and start over if you need to — sticks just as well as the first try. I should know I had to do it quite a bit because of that kink. @Sudesh Rampersaud

15. Peel-and-stick granite wallpaper made of PVC material and is easy to clean. When pasting, you can use a hair dryer to preheat in advance to enhance the stickiness. They come in different measurements to fit your varying needs. It is easy to cut and apply with measure-and-cut grid on the backing paper.

The edges are carefully designed to allow you to use multiple marble rolls without the troublesome experience of pattern mismatches. It can be repositioned after sticking it on surfaces and even reused if you move to a different property.

Promising review: I applied this over tile on my fireplace 5 years ago. I didn’t do such a hot job since I’m not good at applying these. I finally got tired of looking at the poor job I did and decided to pull it off tonight. I did, and it came off easier than I thought it would! Better than that was that the tiles underneath were not sticky at all!

I was so glad that it went so well that while I was removing it, I thought «I should post a review when I’m done.» So there it is. No stickiness, residue or discoloration on my tiles. The adhesive is pretty strong, it took some serious pulling to remove. The contact paper itself didn’t yellow or tear in the 5 years and was easy to wipe clean. @Mini

Moving to a new house that already includes appliances and old cabinets can be hard for you to feel it like your home. However, cleaning and redecorating can be made easy if you find the right tools that will help you transform a space to your liking.