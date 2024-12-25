15 Rescued Animals Who Prove Love Can Change Everything

Picking up an animal from the street or the shelter means giving them a chance at a better life. This is rewarding for the owner too, when they see how much their little friends have changed compared to when they first met.

“Before and after adoption.”

“Someone abandoned him on the street with all his supplies... I said I could foster him temporarily, but it didn’t work out, because 3 years later, we’re still living together.”

“Rescued from the streets about 3 months ago. He’s now peacefully snoring in bed next to me. I love him so much.”

“The day I found Trixie in a bush vs tonight.”

“A month ago today, we rescued a chained-up fighting dog we have lovingly named Pickles.”

“From sick and homeless to living the good life!”

“No longer frowning.”

“7 years of being a stray cat vs 1 year as a house cat.”

“He came to us from property owners who removed him from the mother within hours of birth. He kept getting stronger and his wounds closed faster than anyone could believe.”

“Partially paralyzed chicken adopted to a pet home.”

“Crusty kitty transformed into a cuddle bug.”

“Astrid and her bonded brother, Fleabag, adopted together.”

“From a crunchy baby to a majestic prince!”

“Before and after being rescued.”

“I found Hamlet in the dumpster, now he’s my best friend.”