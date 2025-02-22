15+ Stories That Prove Pets Are Way Smarter Than We Think

Pets are a never-ending source of positivity. And they can surprise us not only with their devotion and love, but also with their intelligence. Sometimes they even seem smarter than us. In these stories, animals showed wonders of wit, ingenuity, and even cunning.
My hamster used to fix his wheel all by himself. As soon as it stopped spinning, he would immediately look for the breakage. Usually it was bits of bedding getting stuck between the spokes. The first thing he’d do was check the axle, although it was always in good working order. Then he would inspect the entire wheel diameter, find the blockage and fix it.