15+ Things That Are More Creative Than Convenient

It seems that designers have already tried everything, and it is impossible to surprise us with something new. However, creativity can go so far that you can’t help but wonder, “How could anyone make such a thing?” Our heroes couldn’t stand this absurdity and decided to share their discoveries with the whole world.
“These shoes were super popular when I was in middle school. I’m ashamed to say I used to own a pair.”
“This jouch I found at a flee market.”
“Ordered a canvas print of me and my kids. At least one of us made it fully into the picture I guess.”
A whole denim set is looking for a new owner.
“Who managed to do that?”
“Awful stairs, have fun turning around.”
“Couldn’t get past this beauty.”
“The toilet is right in the bedroom.”
“Hotel lamp requires external light source to find ‘on/off’ panel (there’s no physical switch and it is not illuminated).”
“Installed the doorstop, Boss!”
“Hotel I’m staying in with my mom has the shower open to the entire room.”
“Keeping the doors clear, boss.”
“Only noticed after buying that the white one isn’t for sugar, and now I can’t stop noticing.”
“I think it would be very awkward in this room at night with my mother or grandmother.”
“Previous owners tiled around the microwave plug.”
Hotel in Amsterdam. On the left is a shower tube in the middle of the room, and the toilet is just in a similar gray opaque pipe.
A collision is inevitable.
