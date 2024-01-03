15+ Thrift Finds People Immediately Decided to Take Home

A thrift store is a treasure trove where you can stumble upon a diverse array of items, from wedding and prom dresses to valuable finds like gold, diamonds, and antiques. Each visit unfolds as a unique adventure, offering new items waiting to be discovered.
1. “My husband has a pretty good eye. He found this dress for me fo only $20.”
2. “For my high school prom, I thrifted my dress at a local vintage shop for $30.”
3. “14k Seiko watch for $44”
4. “Tweed luggage set for $16!”
5. “I can’t believe I found this vintage Dior bustier at Goodwill for $5! It’s so gorgeous.”
6. “My best thrift find ever, 18k gold necklace with 82 diamonds.”
7. “Complete outfit $28 for a wedding I’m attending”
8. “I was told this was a green amethyst, and haggled to $42. Took it to a jeweler to have it appraised — it’s a rare green diamond worth more than $8k!”
9. “Brought home a 1960’s Scandinavian-style ‘Magic Box’ desk.”
10. “I found a vintage 925 silver ring at an antique/thrift store for $15.”
11. “Picked up this 1940s-era coat for $20!”
12. “Found in a thrift store in Alaska for $4.99.”
13. “My thrift store find. Emerald and diamond 18k gold ring. $16”
14. “$2.99 for this Whiting & Davis Art Deco mesh bag from the 1920s. I’m still in shock.”
15. “The wedding dress of my dreams (and in my size) for $40.”
16. “Found this unmarked 18k gold and sapphire pin for $2.”
17. “14k gold with diamonds vintage Bulova watch”
