15+ Times Kids Proved to Be Natural Mood Boosters

Being a parent has it's ups and downs. Kids are always up to something funny or mischievous, rarely thinking about the consequences. Sometimes, it’s hard to decide whether to laugh or cry.

1. Tell me you’re a parent without telling me you’re a parent.”

2. When all the friends need to go for a ride — this is the only way I can get her to nap.

3. "My daughter saw me painting a Fox and drew her own and gave it to me."

4. "I asked my son to stop staring at me in the bathroom and this was his solution. He’s almost 2."

5. “A random cat welcomed my son to the neighborhood.”

6. “My kid wanted to be a cup of mac and cheese for Halloween.”

7. "My daughter is now 10 weeks old, so I made a giant sandwich in her honor."

8. “The kids wanted Spider-Man costumes...did not disappoint”

9. "Taking a happy kid to preschool and picking him up even more happy afterwards is an amazing feeling. I have the added benefit that our mode of transportation includes cuddling."

10. "Found a baby squirrel on the bike path today. My kids really wanted to keep it."

11. "My son venting his emotions this morning."

12. "My son kept saying “Elmo” in when he was in the bathroom…"

13. "So my cousins made a snowman."

14. "My niece and her best friend got a trampoline. I think they are enjoying it."

15. “My 8-year-old daughter drew this for me.”

