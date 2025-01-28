15+ Times When Smart Technologies Got Out of Control

My DIL Severely Offended Me, She Regretted It When I Opened Up About Who I Really Am
Family & kids
11 months ago
Commercials often claim that modern technology will make our lives easier and more convenient. But who would have thought that all these robot vacuums, smart speakers and other benefits of civilization are capable of bringing their owners almost to a nervous breakdown. This is what happened to the heroes of this article. Spoiler: everything ended well, and most authors of these stories laughed heartily at themselves.
And here are 13 crazy smart home gadgets you secretly needed. Check them out.