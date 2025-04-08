16 People Who Went to Do Some Thrifting and Returned With Gorgeous Finds

Thrift stores are loved by many for branded items, affordable prices and unique finds. The heroes of this article visited a thrift store and didn’t regret it at all. After all, they managed to hit the jackpot. They found cool things that they immediately wanted to talk about.

"The seventh book of Harry Potter, signed by J.K. Rowling herself!"

"I finally found a Tiffany item, and it's a chicken bowl! Very rich grandmacore."

"Today I found the best tissue box holder of all time."

"I had to bring her home (look at that face!)"

"Tell me why this made me so happy today."

"I’m still pinching myself… Christian Dior white satin nightgown. It looks like it was never even worn."

"Thought this sweater was cool, didn’t know it was worth something!"

"Picked up this really quite well-done “bizarro” Mona Lisa today. The artist took plenty of liberties with her smile. I love her!"

"A friend found this tray at a thrift store. What is this thing?"

It’s mid-century, so like 1950s. It’s for like a big party to have bagels and the little pegs hold glass dishes with lox, cream cheese and fixings for the bagels. Very cool. I’m super jealous. © calamitykate220 / Reddit

"Couldn’t stop laughing when I saw this brooch."

“$45 chair is a cheap price for me to sit like a villain every day.”

"An egg like this costs $2,000. I got it for $90!"

“And there she was, across the aisle. Looking at me all googly eyed. Leather black cat cross-body purse.”

“Always worth looking through the ‘junk’ jewelry section. Someone must have missed its secret — the 18K gold-plated stamp.”

"This mouse is a special stop for the door to hold it open. I couldn't resist."

"Found this vintage animatronic bird in a cage. Named him Oscar. Oscar sings beautifully."