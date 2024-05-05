10 Celebrities Who Are Shockingly the Same Age

Age affects everyone uniquely, making it challenging to determine based on appearance, especially with celebrities who seem to defy aging. The saying “age is just a number” holds true in surprising ways, particularly when comparing celebrities’ ages.

Cher and Sally Field — born in 1946

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Priscilla Presley and Helen Mirren — born in 1945

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

Paul Giamatti and Vin Diesel — born in 1967

DAVID SWANSON/AFP/East News, CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/East News

Sarah Hyland and Jennifer Lawrence — born in 1990

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Michael J. Fox and George Clooney — born in 1961

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News, Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Brad Pitt and Dean Norris — born in 1963

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Abaca/East News, AFP/EAST NEWS

Julia Roberts and Pamela Anderson — born in 1967

VALERY HACHE/AFP/East News, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Matt Damon and Nick Offerman — 1970

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/East News

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jennifer Lopez — born in 1969

Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News, ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

Andie MacDowell and Madonna — born in 1958

Invision/Invision/East News, B4859 / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

It’s common for famous people to shock us with their appearances, as it changes with age. However, some take it to a whole new level by seemingly aging backwards. That’s what country star Shania Twain did, and new photos of her caused a stir among fans who claim to not recognize her anymore. See the photos here.

