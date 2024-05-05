10 Celebrities Who Are Shockingly the Same Age

Age affects everyone uniquely, making it challenging to determine based on appearance, especially with celebrities who seem to defy aging. The saying “age is just a number” holds true in surprising ways, particularly when comparing celebrities’ ages.

It’s common for famous people to shock us with their appearances, as it changes with age. However, some take it to a whole new level by seemingly aging backwards. That’s what country star Shania Twain did, and new photos of her caused a stir among fans who claim to not recognize her anymore. See the photos here.