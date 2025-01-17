16 Raw Celebrity Photos That Connected With People Globally

Many happy milestones have brightened the lives of celebrities recently. Some have found new love, others have gotten married or welcomed their first child. Some have achieved their fitness goals, while others have celebrated major successes. While some celebrities prefer to keep their private lives private, others generously share their joyful moments with their fans.

Britney Spears returned to her former shape.

Britney Spears has put in a tremendous amount of effort over the years. It's clear that the pop star looks noticeably fitter and healthier today compared to a decade ago.

Ashley Graham breastfeeds her child.

Graham is a prominent advocate for removing the stigma surrounding public breastfeeding. Through numerous photos, she leads by example, promoting and normalizing this natural practice.

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her newborn daughter.

Kylie chose to keep her pregnancy private until after the birth of her daughter, Stormi. She later delighted her followers by sharing this adorable photo of her baby.

Chrissy Teigen has proven again that the most important thing is not being an ideal mother but rather, a happy one.

Chrissy Teigen is well-known for her humorous and sharp comebacks to online haters. These critics seem to target nearly everything she does, including how she holds her son. It's likely just jealousy—and it's easy to see why!

Kourtney Kardashian and her Vegas wedding

"Our Vegas wedding was all shot on iPhone", the celebrity commented.

Salma Hayek welcomes her grey hair.

Salma Hayek is not afraid to show her wrinkles and grey hair on Instagram.

Ashley Graham is giving birth.

Ashley Graham welcomed her first child on March 8, a date that coincided with International Women’s Day. She described giving birth as her greatest source of strength. Emphasizing the vital role women play in life, she stated, “We are also strong, powerful, and capable of accomplishing greatness.”

Will Smith congratulated his son Jaden on his birthday.

When Jaden Smith turned 20, his father, Will Smith, shared an adorable childhood photo of him dressed as Spider-Man on a "date" with a young girl. Fun fact: the girl in the photo is Jordyn Woods, now a model and former best friend of Kylie Jenner.

Rihanna introduced new fashion trends for pregnant women, proudly showcasing her baby bump.

Anna Kournikova gave birth to twins.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias, after 16 years together, became proud parents. The couple welcomed twins, a boy named Nicholas and a girl named Lucy.

Just like many other celebrities, Anna decided not to mention her pregnancy to the public but after she gave birth, she shared her pregnancy photos on her Instagram page.

Ashley Graham is not afraid of sharing non-edited photos.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham exudes confidence, fearlessly participating in photoshoots without post-editing. She openly embraces her natural self, challenging societal norms. After all, cellulite is a common feature for most women, regardless of their size—though it's rarely talked about openly.

Bella Hadid shares her struggles with a disease.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson feeds his wife while she feeds their daughter.

In the caption for this photo, Dwayne shared that he genuinely enjoys feeding his wife while she tends to their daughter, Tia.

Shortly after their daughter was born, the proud father shared a heartfelt photo accompanied by a lengthy caption expressing his love, respect, and admiration for his partner and mothers everywhere. He also encouraged men to be present during childbirth and to provide unwavering support to their wives throughout this challenging and transformative experience.