17 Mind-Blowing Views From a Plane Window That People Will Remember Forever

For many, their first time flying creates a lasting memory that’s hard to forget, even years later. Some prefer sitting away from the window, but many love gazing down from above, capturing breathtaking sights that might only happen once in a lifetime.

1. “This is why I pick a window seat. Love flying over Greenland.”

2. “Can someone explain what I saw?”

“I was flying home during sunset and noticed this phenomenon seen here. It did disappear after a few minutes, and it was a normal sunset after that.” NaiveClub3147 / Reddit “The sun was setting directly behind you. You were looking directly down-sun into the tunnel of your own shadow.” Dangerous-Salad-bowl / Reddit



3. “I couldn’t sleep on a night flight back from Vancouver to London a couple of days ago, so I opened the window blind over Iceland and saw the Aurora Borealis.”

4. “There’s a crack in the window. About 40 minutes into the flight, I heard a *POP* next to me. OMG. The crack sprouted a new crack. Over the next few hours, it crackled and grew. And started to glow.”

5. The top of the Mount Fuji.

6. “A friend of mine saw THIS on the runway.”

7. A thunderstorm over Central Florida captured from a plane

8. “A flight from California to Virginia, I think these are farm circles.”

9. “I’m a flight attendant in Canada, and we get these little treats occasionally!”

10. “On a recent flight from Zanzibar to Nairobi.”

11. “One agricultural settlement in the middle of the Sahara desert.”

12. “When the pilot dipped low over the Alps.”

13. “This sunrise over somewhere in the Midwest was pretty beautiful.”

14. “Flying from Alaska to Seattle and this was out the window over Canada.”

15. Rare sight from the plane window.

16. “A snowflake on the window.”

17. These are the beaches of Normandy.