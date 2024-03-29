17 Body Features That Will Take Us on a Genetics Rollercoaster

The universe is like a giant snowball full of fascinating coincidences, showing that while we’re all similar, we’re also unique in our own ways. With our similar genes, even tiny changes in our DNA can result in cool abilities or special traits.

1. «My hands after washing the dishes for 20 minutes.»

2. «My hand muscle bunches up when I spread my fingers.»

3. «Anyone else have a „geographic“ tongue?»

4. «My son grew a third front tooth in what we thought was a huge gap.»

5. «My tongue is naturally forked.»

6. «My vitiligo hair. The white hair contains no pigment.»

7. «I have a permanently dilated eye.»

8. «My beard grows 1/4 orange and is split at pretty much the middle of my chin (even extends up to my bottom lip).»

9. «I have a tear drop shaped birthmark perfectly placed under my right eye.»

10. «I can bend my toes back to my foot.»

11. «My under lip is missing pigmentation.»

12. «I have a hereditary gap in my eyebrow.»

13. «One of my adult teeth never came in...so I’m stuck with a forever-baby tooth.»

14. «Nail of my right-hand thumb grows with indents.»

15. «My son inherited my joined-together toes.»

16. «My GF’s birthmark in her eye.»

17. «My brother-in-law got a thumb from each parent.»