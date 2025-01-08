18 Photos About Difference That Are Worth a Thousand Words

You can explain in words what a big difference is, but this is the case when it is better to see it once. It is cool to be able to compare how a cutting with one leaf becomes a huge bush, a kitten the size of a palm grows into a big cat, and the first flimsy bracelet becomes the first step to a designer handmade jewelry collection.
“Our Christmas tree before we had a cat, and after”
“Tattoo inspo I drew vs what my artist created based off of it”
“My wife asked to replace the kitchen sink for years. It was a crazy amount of work, but worth it in the end.”
“5 years apart and he still sleeps like this.”
“Sometimes things in life change beyond recognition. I used to work as an actor and now I’ve learnt a new profession.”
“I had lip filler. It’s only been 8 hours, but I already regret it.”
“I’m really proud of my before and after!”
“Quit a bad habit, and this is how my skin has changed in 4 months!”
“I came to visit my father and was a bit taken aback by the look of the kettle. I wanted to throw it away, but decided to give chemistry a chance. And this is the result.”
23 years apart
Skill level in 1996 and in 2024
“I’m 8 years old, we got a telly. I’m 28, same telly.”
Renovation of the village house. Before and after
“One of my thumbs is bigger than the other.”
“The day I found Trixie in a bush vs tonight”
“My first homemade earring and my last pair!”
“The same beanie baby but the one on the right I’ve had for almost 23 years”
And here is another bunch of photos that show a great difference.