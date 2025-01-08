18 Photos About Difference That Are Worth a Thousand Words

You can explain in words what a big difference is, but this is the case when it is better to see it once. It is cool to be able to compare how a cutting with one leaf becomes a huge bush, a kitten the size of a palm grows into a big cat, and the first flimsy bracelet becomes the first step to a designer handmade jewelry collection.

“Our Christmas tree before we had a cat, and after”

“Tattoo inspo I drew vs what my artist created based off of it”

Get your money back, it looks nothing like your sketch! © stubborn_mushroom / Reddit

From the first cutting to the 2-year-old giant

“My wife asked to replace the kitchen sink for years. It was a crazy amount of work, but worth it in the end.”

“5 years apart and he still sleeps like this.”

“Sometimes things in life change beyond recognition. I used to work as an actor and now I’ve learnt a new profession.”

“I had lip filler. It’s only been 8 hours, but I already regret it.”

“I’m really proud of my before and after!”

“Quit a bad habit, and this is how my skin has changed in 4 months!”

“I came to visit my father and was a bit taken aback by the look of the kettle. I wanted to throw it away, but decided to give chemistry a chance. And this is the result.”

23 years apart

Skill level in 1996 and in 2024

“I’m 8 years old, we got a telly. I’m 28, same telly.”

Renovation of the village house. Before and after

“One of my thumbs is bigger than the other.”

“The day I found Trixie in a bush vs tonight”

“My first homemade earring and my last pair!”

“The same beanie baby but the one on the right I’ve had for almost 23 years”