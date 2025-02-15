18 Unique Items That Redefine Design

Innovation and design are two concepts that can’t live without each other. Designers around the globe put their brains to work to create something that has never been done before or that is rarely seen. Let’s check 18 unique creations that not many of us will have the luck of experiencing face-to-face.

1. “Ramen restaurant in Budapest.”

2. “This flower-shaped urinal”

3. “Bar stool shaped like wine cork.”

4. “This red signal traffic light in Iceland is shaped like a heart.”

5. “The reflection in this DVD.”

6. “The shape of this label for our new hazelnut cream.”

7. “It’s 1 piece.”

8. “This ceramic coffee mug that looks like it’s made of cardboard.”

9. “The little chef cap is perfect.”

10. “Bright idea for a staircase.”

11. “This water-like epoxy floor”

12. “On Hamburg public buses you can take a book for free and return it whenever you’re done.”

13. “This lampost in front of a chiropractor”

14. Unusual execution

15. “This bicycle kick stand.”

16. “Vet clinic’s previous front design.”

17. “Coffee shop chairs.”

18. “The Big Gripper bed designed by Frank Oelke in the 70s.”