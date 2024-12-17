6 Interior Design Mistakes That Scream “Cheap” And How to Fix Them

Your home should reflect style and comfort, but certain interior design choices could be sending the wrong message. From mismatched furniture to harsh lighting, these common mistakes can make even the most expensive spaces look cheap. Don’t worry—these missteps are easy to fix with a few thoughtful adjustments that will elevate your home and give it the polished, put-together feel you’ve always wanted.

1. Mixing too many styles or patterns

It’s easy to get carried away when decorating a room, especially with so many beautiful styles and patterns to choose from. But when too many different aesthetics collide, the result can feel chaotic and overwhelming rather than stylish and cohesive.



To avoid this common pitfall, try the 70/30 rule. Dedicate 70% of your design to one primary style and use the remaining 30% to add a contrasting flair.

2. Ill-Fitting curtains

Curtains and blinds can make or break the look of a room, and poorly sized window treatments can ruin an otherwise polished space. Too-short curtains, for instance, can make ceilings feel lower, while improperly measured blinds might look clumsy and impractical.



To fix this, always measure your windows carefully before purchasing. For curtains, aim to have them from the sealing down so the space feels taller than it actually is. And for blinds, ensure they fit snugly within the window frame.

3. Lack of contrast

A room without contrast feels flat and uninspired, especially when everything blends into the same neutral or monochromatic palette. Adding contrasting elements, such as vibrant throw pillows, colorful side tables, or eye-catching wall art, can make a room feel dynamic and engaging.



If you’re working with a neutral base, even small pops of color or texture—like a patterned rug or metallic accents—can add depth and interest without overwhelming the space.

4. Matching furniture sets

While buying matching furniture sets might seem convenient, it often results in a room that lacks personality and originality. A fully coordinated set can make your space feel more like a showroom than a home.



Instead, mix and match pieces of different styles, shapes, or materials. Incorporate vintage or unique finds to give the room character and a lived-in feel. This approach not only adds charm but also creates a visually intriguing environment.

5. Wrong scale in furniture

Choosing furniture is about more than just ensuring it fits the room—it’s about achieving a balanced visual scale. Oversized pieces paired with disproportionately small items can make a space feel awkward and poorly planned.



For example, a massive couch next to a smaller table creates an imbalance. To fix this, measure your space carefully and consider how pieces will interact with one another.

6. Small T.V furniture

A TV console that’s too small for your television can look unbalanced and cheap, detracting from the overall style of the room. The TV should always be proportionate to the console, with the console slightly wider than the TV for a polished look.



If you’re working with a tight budget, consider combining two smaller pieces of furniture to create a larger, custom-looking console. This approach not only resolves the size issue but also allows you to personalize the design to fit your space and aesthetic.