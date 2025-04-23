8 Skin Warnings That Can Indicate a Serious Problem

Toes that remain persistently blue or purple may be a warning sign of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). This condition arises when atherosclerosis—the accumulation of plaque within the arteries—limits blood flow to the extremities, most commonly the legs and feet. The bluish or purplish discoloration reflects poor circulation and a lack of adequate oxygen reaching the tissues.

In addition to discoloration, individuals with PAD may experience symptoms such as leg pain during physical activity (a condition known as claudication), muscle cramping, numbness, and slow-healing wounds on the lower limbs. If left untreated, PAD can progress and result in severe complications, including tissue damage, infections, and even the risk of limb loss.