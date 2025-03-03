6 Shocking Effects of Sleeping Less Than 7 Hours, Based on New Research

Insufficient sleep has been linked to weight gain. A survey found that 26% of individuals who lacked adequate rest were overweight, while 32% reported experiencing bloating. “During sleep, the body balances hormones like ghrelin and leptin, which control hunger and satiety,” explained Ms. Artis.

When sleep is insufficient, ghrelin levels rise, leading to increased hunger, while leptin levels drop, making it harder to feel full. “This hormonal imbalance triggers overeating, especially cravings for high-calorie sugary foods.”

Ms. Artis also noted that sleep deprivation can impact how men and women gain weight differently. “Women are more likely to see increased fat in the hips and thighs due to hormonal changes, while men may notice more abdominal fat due to decreased testosterone levels,” she stated.