6 Shocking Effects of Sleeping Less Than 7 Hours, Based on New Research
We are frequently encouraged to get a minimum of seven hours of sleep each night. However, issues such as stress-related insomnia or external disruptions often make it difficult for many people to reach this recommended duration. Recently, the sleep technology company Simba utilized artificial intelligence to examine the physical effects of sleep deprivation. Experts now warn that insufficient sleep could have significant negative impacts on the body.
Hormonal Changes
Simba surveyed 2,175 adults in the UK to gather insights into their sleep habits, physical health, and appearance. The data was then analyzed using an AI bot, which visually illustrated the impact of getting more or less than seven hours of sleep per night. “A lack of sleep doesn’t just leave you tired — it shows up all over your body,” explained Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity, Simba’s charity partner.
“When you’re sleep-deprived, cortisol levels — the stress hormone — rise, exacerbating inflammatory skin conditions, worsening conditions like eczema and psoriasis, leading to irritation, redness, and itching,” she added.
Increase in Body Weight
Insufficient sleep has been linked to weight gain. A survey found that 26% of individuals who lacked adequate rest were overweight, while 32% reported experiencing bloating. “During sleep, the body balances hormones like ghrelin and leptin, which control hunger and satiety,” explained Ms. Artis.
When sleep is insufficient, ghrelin levels rise, leading to increased hunger, while leptin levels drop, making it harder to feel full. “This hormonal imbalance triggers overeating, especially cravings for high-calorie sugary foods.”
Ms. Artis also noted that sleep deprivation can impact how men and women gain weight differently. “Women are more likely to see increased fat in the hips and thighs due to hormonal changes, while men may notice more abdominal fat due to decreased testosterone levels,” she stated.
Different Skin Issues
The study highlights that the skin is one of the first areas to show signs of sleep deprivation. “When sleep is compromised, reduced blood flow causes the skin to appear sallow and lack vibrancy, stripping it of its natural glow and vitality,” stated Artis.
Among individuals who experienced inadequate sleep, 24% reported heightened skin sensitivity. Other common skin concerns included eczema (16%), psoriasis (7%), and a dull complexion (10%). “At night, the skin works overtime to regenerate and repair itself,” Ms. Artis explained. “During rest, blood flow increases, supporting its natural repair processes and promoting a healthy, radiant complexion,” she said.
Weak or Fragile Nails
Additionally, 15% of those who experienced insufficient sleep reported having brittle nails, highlighting a possible connection between chronic sleep deprivation and weakened nail health. This link may be attributed to disruptions in the body’s natural repair processes, which play a crucial role in maintaining strong and healthy nails.
Disruption in the Body’s Temperature Regulation
Another surprising consequence of inadequate sleep is experiencing cold hands and feet. “Body temperature is also under circadian control... Sleep loss can impair the body’s ability to manage and adjust its internal temperature, causing fluctuations and discomfort in the hands and other extremities,” Ms. Artis stated.
Bowel Difficulty
A separate study explored the possible connection between sleep disturbances and different forms of constipation in patients. The results indicated that individuals with a history of inadequate sleep faced a significantly greater risk of developing constipation, emphasizing the crucial role of sleep quality in maintaining gastrointestinal health.
The required amount of sleep varies from person to person and depends on several factors. “A healthy adult usually needs around 7 to 9 hours of sleep,” the NHS advises.
However, individual sleep needs can differ based on factors such as age, overall health, and lifestyle. Some individuals naturally require more rest than others. Babies, children, and teenagers need extra sleep to support their growth and development, with newborns typically sleeping between 8 and 16 hours a day.
