20+ DIY Projects That Show How Small Idea Led to Extraordinary Details

These projects are anything but typical. They’ll spark your imagination and show how one idea, combined with creativity, can turn ordinary and even broken items into something no one else could think of.

1. “I had the honor of painting the casket of a friend’s grandmother. The Cardinals represent her, her son, and her husband, who passed before her. She also loved purple, cheetah print, and sparkles.”

2. “I often forget what food I have in my fridge, so I create them.”

3. “Really happy with how my Windows 95 Microsoft Paint mirror turned out!”

4. “Our summer project—the understairs doghouse”

5. “Butter bench”

6. “I call them Bee Food Pants. They’re made entirely of crochet, no sewing.”

I wish I had the body to wear your creation... They are artistic and beautiful. © Ok_Composer_9138 / Reddit

You made these????? They’re so beautiful. You could open a boutique! © mailorsoons / Reddit

7. “Made a cat house that looks like my cat.”

8. “I made this yawning cat lamp from ceramic. It’s meant to make people feel sleepy.”

9. “Bear fence. Our last name is related to bears. I cut every piece myself.”

10. “Hoodie I made from a thrifted woven blanket.”

11. “I hand embroidered these vans as presents for all of my bridesmaids 🌸🌿🌼”

12. “I tried something new, and it was definitely a labor of love 😂❤️”

13. “Stair runner snake rug I made!”

14. “I painted a Calvin & Hobbes mural for our baby girl’s nursery.”

15. “A shirt that I painted with bleach.”

16. “Pink moon. I used air-dry clay and decorative plaster for this artwork.”

17. “Pull-apart rugs I’ve made.”

18. “I made a stained glass window for my mum’s kitchen based on a Matisse painting we both love.”

19. “I hand-knit and hand-embroidered a cardigan. What do you think?”

20. “A paper doll I made of myself with magnet versions of my irl clothes & some cute costumes!! Also featuring mini versions of my cats in the corner.”

21. “I’ve almost finished my ’fix the cat-damaged couch with crocheted flowers’ project.”

That’s the most elegant solution I think I’ve ever seen. © DLQuilts / Reddit