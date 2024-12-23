20 Hottest Women of 2024, According to People’s Ranking

People’s 2024 ranking of the hottest women is here, and it’s got everyone talking. These 20 incredible women have captured hearts with their beauty, talent, and undeniable charisma. Whether they’re breaking boundaries, inspiring millions, or simply stealing the show wherever they go, this list celebrates the women who’ve made 2024 unforgettable.

20. Reneé Rapp

19. Keri Russell

18. Ayo Edebiri

17. Kali Reis

16. Rebecca Ferguson

15. Sarah Rafferty

14. Ambika Mod

13. Ashley Park

12. Lily Gladstone

11. Caitlin Clark

10. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

9. Kristen Stewart

JA/Everett Collection/East News

8. Lindsay Lohan

7. Sydney Sweeney

6. Annette Bening

5. Jodie Foster

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

4. Julianne Moore

3. Ariana Grande

2. Emma Stone

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

1. Emily Blunt

Joel C Ryan/Invision/East News

