Meet the Sexiest Man Alive 2024, According to People

Each year, People Magazine crowns the “Sexiest Man Alive,” and the wait is over — the 2024 results are in! Dive into the complete list of winners across various categories, and meet the man who’s captured hearts everywhere as this year’s ultimate heartthrob. Ready to find out who made the cut?

Gen SeXiest — Shemar Moore

Sexiest Talk Show Host — Mark Consuelos

Sexiest Tattoos — Jeremy Allen White

Sexiest New Heartthrob — Jacob Elordi

Sexiest Handy Man — Chip Gaines

Sexiest Musician — Harry Styles

Sexiest Long-Married Star — Tim McGraw

Sexiest Podcast Host — The Kelce Brothers

PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski has been named the Sexiest Man Alive for 2024! When he found out, he wasn’t quite sure what to think.

In an interview with PEOPLE, he said, “I had an immediate blackout, zero thoughts. I wondered if I was being punked. I don’t wake up thinking, ‘Is today the day I’ll be named Sexiest Man Alive?’ But you did it. You’ve really set a high bar for me.”