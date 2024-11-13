Meet the Sexiest Man Alive 2024, According to People
Each year, People Magazine crowns the “Sexiest Man Alive,” and the wait is over — the 2024 results are in! Dive into the complete list of winners across various categories, and meet the man who’s captured hearts everywhere as this year’s ultimate heartthrob. Ready to find out who made the cut?
Sexiest Summer Action Star — Glen Powell
Gen SeXiest — Shemar Moore
Sexiest Talk Show Host — Mark Consuelos
Sexiest Tattoos — Jeremy Allen White
Sexiest New Heartthrob — Jacob Elordi
Sexiest Handy Man — Chip Gaines
Sexiest Musician — Harry Styles
Sexiest Long-Married Star — Tim McGraw
Sexiest First Time Dad — Robert Pattinson
Sexiest Podcast Host — The Kelce Brothers
PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
John Krasinski has been named the Sexiest Man Alive for 2024! When he found out, he wasn’t quite sure what to think.
In an interview with PEOPLE, he said, “I had an immediate blackout, zero thoughts. I wondered if I was being punked. I don’t wake up thinking, ‘Is today the day I’ll be named Sexiest Man Alive?’ But you did it. You’ve really set a high bar for me.”
The past winners of this title include Patrick Dempsey in 2023, Chris Evans in 2022, Paul Rudd in 2021, and Michael B. Jordan in 2020.
