20+ Photos That Can Tell More About Different Countries Than a Tour Guide

The heroes of our article have traveled to different countries and, of course, have had a lot of impressions. They not only enjoyed the beauty and sights, but also learned about how ordinary citizens live there.

“Forgot to bring toothpaste on trip to Japan. Concierge gave me this for a family of 5!”



“The Korean playground has a vacuum to help clean sand off your feet.”

“These are the kind of metro guards you’ll find in Istanbul.”

I’m afraid to go to Turkey because I’ll probably just be petting cats non-stop. © BuGabriel / Reddit

“In Switzerland, a golden ball is buried in the floor of Zurich’s main railway station.”

Judging by the cracks, someone tried to get it! © alwaysfatigued8787 / Reddit

“Lisbon consists of 7 hills. In order to make it easier for residents and tourists to move between the different neighborhoods, this open-air escalator was installed.”

“In Italy, you can buy coffee-flavored cola.”

“This Greek hotel provided guests with wooden bicycles.”

“In Thailand, takeaway food is packed in plastic bags.”

“In Switzerland, you can buy fondue in a cup.”

“On this street, you can find yourself in 2 different countries: the brick pavement is Monaco territory and everything else is France.”

“In Japan, the theft rate is so low that goods are sometimes left without a vendor.”

“A giant pile of radishes at a farmer’s market in France”

“Urinal at the Da Vinci museum in Florence, Italy”

I don’t even want to know how this is supposed to work! © Senor-Delicious / Reddit

“Modern Icelandic houses are built with geothermally heated water pipes under their sidewalks, so Icelanders never have to shovel in winter.”

“The tram in Australia has a special place for surfboards.”

“In Greece, an underground line runs through ruins.”

“Parking in Istanbul”

“Why do children’s toilets in Japan look like this?”

“A set of tools used by Thai massage masters in Thailand”

“Cagliari airport does not have Gate 17, since 17 is an unlucky number in Italy.”

“Today the sky in Murcia, Spain, turned orange because of dust from the Sahara.”