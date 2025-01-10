20 Photos That Prove Countries Can Be Famous Not Only for Their Landmarks

When we think of different countries, we usually imagine landmarks or things they are famous for: the Eiffel Tower in France, noodles on every corner in China, skyscrapers in New York. But the thing is that any place of the world has curious things and traditions that you can never find in other countries. In this article, we put together photos that depict the unusual side of life of different countries.

This faucet in Switzerland automatically sprays a water-soap mixture onto your hands.

Trees in public parks each have a QR code where you can read about the species and report any issues.

"I saw a vending machine for lashes in a shopping center in Belfast, Ireland."

"I live in Florida. A bear came into my backyard today."

In Japan, the fuel comes from above.

A public refrigerator where people can put food or their left-overs for others. Lucerne, Switzerland.

This public bathroom in Norway has one toilet for the parent and a smaller one for their child.

At the Hawaii Airport, the people on bathroom signs are dressed in Hawaiian clothing.

In Switzerland, in most vending machines there is a pregnancy test called Maybe Baby.

Seat for pregnant women in a Seoul train

The staff at this grocery store in Luxembourg all get around on roller skates.

"I entered the toilet in Seoul and almost sat on the floor because I saw myself right in front of the toilet."

A mirror is mounted on the door at the level of the seated person's face. — note by Bright Side

Here in Switzerland they put up these racks specifically for disposing pizza boxes.

"This Sriracha vending machine I stumbled upon in Japan today."

The rest area for people with service animals at Sydney Airport in Australia includes a service unicorn.

In Seoul, students study 24 hours a day. That's why the public library has a special cabinet where you can disinfect your toothbrush.

The queue handrails at Hong Kong's Disneyland let you rest.

German sausage sushi

Public toilets in Helsinki have unisex urinals.

My local pet store has a Green-cheeked parakeet that will sit on the customers and then refuse to get off unless an employee is watching.