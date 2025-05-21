20+ Photos That Remind Us Time Goes By in the Blink of an Eye

It is believed that the most precious thing we human beings have is time. Hours, days, and years pass before our eyes, and there is nothing we can do to stop them. Nor is it possible to go back and recover longed-for moments. Therefore, the best thing to do is to live every second as if it were the last and celebrate our existence and that of our loved ones.
In this article, we have compiled several images that show the devastating force of time, but also its beauty, because in every change, in every wrinkle, in every reunion, and in every memory, there is a story worth telling.
1. “Dad and I in 1994 and 2024”
2. “My mémère and I in 1994, and at my wedding in 2022”
3. “My wife and I on our wedding (2013) and our 10th anniversary”
4. “My grandmother at a homecoming football game in 1957, and me in the same dress 60 years later”
5. “My son as a baby and his daughter”
6. “My mother as a baby and my daughter when she was a toddler”
7. “My husband in 1987 vs my baby in 2012”
8. “Baby picture circa 1994 vs High school graduation 2012”
9. “My husband in 1994 and my son in 2024”
10. “My babies: ten years apart”
11. “A photo of me in 1997, with my daughter wearing the same outfit in 2024”
12. “We renewed our vows after 40 years of marriage. Same wedding dress and same groom!”
13. “Cousins: All born about three months apart. 24 years difference here”
14. “Recreated a photo of myself as a baby (1996) and myself now while visiting Cochabamba, Bolivia”
15. “This is my Cookie Monster, my pal for 33 years”
16. “Cat at my apartment sleeps in the same spot every day, making a little indent”
17. “My 20-year-old leather belt has seen many ups and downs”
18. “My mom at 23 and I at 22 (I am now 37). Genetics are strong.”
19. “My grandma and I in 1995 and 2025”
20. “From kindergarten to senior Prom!”
21. “Friends for 40 years. And many miles”
22. “Friend and I, 20 years apart, same spot”
