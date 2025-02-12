20 Star Kids Who Won the Genetic Lottery From Their Stunning Mothers

People
ago

Genetics is basically the world's wackiest slot machine. Some celebrity offspring spin the wheel of heredity and hit the jackpot hard. Here are some gorgeous celebrity mothers, and their even more stunning kids.

1. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

2. Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

3. Robin Wright and Dylan Penn

Gilbert Flores / Broadimage / EAST NEWS, Gilbert Flores / Broadimage / EAST NEWS

4. Kate Beckinsale and Lily Mo Sheen

Marechal Aurore / ABACA / Abaca / East News, © lily_sheen / Instagram

5. Madonna and Lourdes Leon

6. Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich

7. Brooke Shields and Rowan Francis, Grier Hammond

8. Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp

9. Uma Thurman and Maya Thurman Hawke

Hahn Lionel / ABACA / EAST NEWS, Joe Sutter / Pacific Coast News / EAST NEWS

10. Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

11. Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley

12. Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

NPA / The Grosby Group / EAST NEWS, Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Fotolink / EAST NEWS

13. Nadja Auermann and Cosima Auermann

ASSOCIATED PRESS / FOTOLINK / Еast News, © cosimaauermann / Instagram

14. Meryl Streep and Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer

KILPIN / MEGA / EAST NEWS, Photoshot / REPORTER / EAST NEWS
AP / FOTOLINK / Еast News

15. Andie McDowell and Margaret Qualley

Laurent VU / SIPA / Sipa Press / East News, © isimostar / Instagram

16. Yolanda, Gigi and Bella Hadid

DDNY / Broadimage / EAST NEWS, Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Fotolink / EAST NEWS

17. Lisa Bonet and Zoë Isabella Kravitz

18. Gillian Anderson and Piper Maru Klotz

AFP / EAST NEWS, MEGA / EAST NEWS

19. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

20. Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton

© Stills Press / Alamy Stock Photo, Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

While some of this star kids are well on their way to achieving stardom of their own, others are choosing different paths. Here are some more pics of rarely seen celebrity kids.

Preview photo credit elizabethhurley1 / Instagram, damianhurley1 / Instagram

