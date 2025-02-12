20 Star Kids Who Won the Genetic Lottery From Their Stunning Mothers

Genetics is basically the world's wackiest slot machine. Some celebrity offspring spin the wheel of heredity and hit the jackpot hard. Here are some gorgeous celebrity mothers, and their even more stunning kids.
1. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy 2. Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe 3. Robin Wright and Dylan Penn
, Gilbert Flores / Broadimage / EAST NEWS 4. Kate Beckinsale and Lily Mo Sheen 5. Madonna and Lourdes Leon 6. Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich 7. Brooke Shields and Rowan Francis, Grier Hammond 8. Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp 9. Uma Thurman and Maya Thurman Hawke
, Joe Sutter / Pacific Coast News / EAST NEWS 10. Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos 11. Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley 12. Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough
, Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Fotolink / EAST NEWS 13. Nadja Auermann and Cosima Auermann 14. Meryl Streep and Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer
15. Andie McDowell and Margaret Qualley 16. Yolanda, Gigi and Bella Hadid
, Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Fotolink / EAST NEWS 17. Lisa Bonet and Zoë Isabella Kravitz 18. Gillian Anderson and Piper Maru Klotz
, MEGA / EAST NEWS 19. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber 20. Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton
While some of this star kids are well on their way to achieving stardom of their own, others are choosing different paths. Here are some more pics of
