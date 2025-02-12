20 Star Kids Who Won the Genetic Lottery From Their Stunning Mothers

Genetics is basically the world's wackiest slot machine. Some celebrity offspring spin the wheel of heredity and hit the jackpot hard. Here are some gorgeous celebrity mothers, and their even more stunning kids.

1. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

2. Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

3. Robin Wright and Dylan Penn

4. Kate Beckinsale and Lily Mo Sheen

5. Madonna and Lourdes Leon

6. Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich

7. Brooke Shields and Rowan Francis, Grier Hammond

8. Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp

9. Uma Thurman and Maya Thurman Hawke

10. Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

11. Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley

12. Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

13. Nadja Auermann and Cosima Auermann

14. Meryl Streep and Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer

15. Andie McDowell and Margaret Qualley

16. Yolanda, Gigi and Bella Hadid

17. Lisa Bonet and Zoë Isabella Kravitz

18. Gillian Anderson and Piper Maru Klotz

19. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

20. Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton

While some of this star kids are well on their way to achieving stardom of their own, others are choosing different paths. Here are some more pics of rarely seen celebrity kids.