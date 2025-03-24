22 Times the Same Outfit Looked Completely Different on Models and Celebrities
Runway models are known for their ideal proportions—they are tall with exceptionally long legs. Many believe that clothing appears more striking and flattering on these body types. But is this always the case?
1. Christian Dior / Rihanna
2. Christian Dior / Jennifer Lawrence
3. Alessandra Rich / Princess Catherine
4. Christian Dior / Jennifer Lawrence
5. Ralph & Russo / Penélope Cruz
6. McQueen / Princess Catherine
7. Thierry Mugler / Kim Kardashian
8. Jean Paul Gaultier / Kim Kardashian
9. Marques Almeida / Rihanna
10. Giambattista Valli / Rihanna
11. Gucci / Salma Hayek
12. Zuhair Murad / Chrissy Teigen
13. Julien Macdonald / Krysten Ritter
14. Zuhair Murad / Nicole Kidman
15. McQueen / Princess Catherine
16. Marc Jacobs / Rita Ora
17. Zuhair Murad / Catherine Zeta-Jones
18. Oscar de la Renta / Margot Robbie
19. Chanel / Margot Robbie
20. Alexandre Vauthier / Lucy Liu
21. Balmain / Katy Perry
22. Schiaparelli / Kylie Jenner
Share your thoughts in the comments—whether these outfits suit models or celebrities better, your opinion matters!
8 Dressing Rules to Elevate Your Look, According to a Stylist
