22 Times the Same Outfit Looked Completely Different on Models and Celebrities

Runway models are known for their ideal proportions—they are tall with exceptionally long legs. Many believe that clothing appears more striking and flattering on these body types. But is this always the case?

1. Christian Dior / Rihanna

2. Christian Dior / Jennifer Lawrence

3. Alessandra Rich / Princess Catherine

4. Christian Dior / Jennifer Lawrence

5. Ralph & Russo / Penélope Cruz

6. McQueen / Princess Catherine

7. Thierry Mugler / Kim Kardashian

8. Jean Paul Gaultier / Kim Kardashian

9. Marques Almeida / Rihanna

10. Giambattista Valli / Rihanna

11. Gucci / Salma Hayek

12. Zuhair Murad / Chrissy Teigen

13. Julien Macdonald / Krysten Ritter

14. Zuhair Murad / Nicole Kidman

15. McQueen / Princess Catherine

16. Marc Jacobs / Rita Ora

17. Zuhair Murad / Catherine Zeta-Jones

18. Oscar de la Renta / Margot Robbie

19. Chanel / Margot Robbie

20. Alexandre Vauthier / Lucy Liu

21. Balmain / Katy Perry

22. Schiaparelli / Kylie Jenner

Share your thoughts in the comments—whether these outfits suit models or celebrities better, your opinion matters!

