23 Bizarre Objects That Are Driving the Internet Crazy

You might agonize over an odd-looking gadget or a mysterious stain, wondering what on earth it is. But for the internet’s army of sleuths, it’s just another quick puzzle to solve. From bizarre household objects to unexplained marks on everyday items, there’s always someone out there who knows exactly what you’re dealing with—and they’re more than happy to enlighten you.

1. A small blue plastic thing I found in the house. What is it?

Answer: I have this exact thing. It’s the antennae from a snail toy.

2. My neighbors put this facing our garden. We hope it’s not a camera.

Answer 1: It’s a cat repeller.

Answer 2: No, it's not a cat repeller. I saw my uncle use it to ward off insects.

3. I’m staying in an Airbnb and this phallic object that squirts water is in the shower.

Answer: "It is a douche or enema device they left in their shower for guests to see."

4. What is this bubbling out of the ground in my yard? Purplish metallic, gooey inside. Keeps bubbling even if I dig a thin layer down with a shovel.

Answer: “Carpenter here, that looks to me like expanding foam. The manufacturers like to color them for brand recognition or purpose identification. All the signs are there. The even coloration, the outer skin that formed, and the familiar random expansion pattern.”

5. What is this metal object, roughly the size of a hand, guessing it’s around 700-800 grams?

Answer: “It’s an artificial hip replacement.”

6. What is this chimney-looking thing on this police interceptor SUV?

Answer: "It was probably an air intake for NBC sensor(s) -- nuclear biological chemical. So, this is an NBC surveillance vehicle."

7. What is this gray cylindrical object mounted on the back of my house for?

Answer: “It’s a Verizon 4G home fusion unit.”

8. This large, ceramic, turquoise fire hydrant-looking thing has been in the family for decades. Resembles some sort of large lantern, but still unsure.

Answer: “I believe it’s a small heater, probably gas. Mostly decorative to protect people from the flame.”

9. Wooden block with 2 screws and a spring in between. What is it for?

Answer: “It’s a guitar pick holder.”

10. Found a small and rubbery item near my kitchen sink. What is this thing?

Answer: “It is used kind of like a keyring on certain measuring spoons or measuring cups.”

11. Serrated scraping tool found in the basement of a house. What is it for?

Answer: “It is a tool for opening windows that have been painted shut, called a ’window zipper.’”

12. What is this flask used for?

Answer: "You can tilt the flask and analyze the mixture without taking samples. Apparently."

13. What is this small white gelatinous rectangle that fell out of my washed laundry on its way to the dryer? It has no smell.

Answer: “It’s an Icy Hot patch, the sort where you ‘snap’ the plastic backing off. Probably transferred from someone’s skin to clothes, then came off in the laundry.”

14. Pink golf ball wand... what could it be? About 2 feet long with a rubber golf ball at the end of the spring. Any guesses?

Answer: “It’s a spring ball massager.”

15. One side is an opener, but what is this 3-pronged clamp for?

Answer: “It’s for lifting the lid on Mason jars.”

16. Spherical object full of holes found at a beach in the UK. Hard and not plastic. Is it a fossil?

Answer: “Not a fossil. Just a bleached-out coral.”

17. Little pink spring thing. Made of rubber. With little space inside, not apt to hold a pencil or anything inside it.

Answer: “It wraps around phone and headphone cords by the plug to prevent them from breaking and fraying.”

18. Grid of small indents found at the beach, east coast of Scotland. No other related objects laying near it.

Answer: “This is a nice Stigmaria or a tree root fossil. The circles are scars where rootlets used to be attached to the main roots in spiral patterns.”

19. Found in a forest in Sweden, about 1 m from the ground. Hard to the touch, but drips liquid when knocked.

Answer: “It’s a polypore fungus that is exuding excess moisture, called guttation.”

20. A hard, pale orange object the size of a pea seed with a grooved or notched surface. Found in the soil in a garden/field.

Answer: “It’s a dried pea.”

21. What is this chicken-heart wire object with a handle?

Answer: “It’s a modern decoration made in the style of an old Rug Beater.”

22. What are these hard white bumps on the outside of this gummy bear? No bumps appear inside the bear.

Answer: “The mold they use to pour the gummy bears into is made of cornstarch, sometimes there is a residue left on the gummies. They usually pull these off the line, this one must have made it through QC.”

23. What is this rodent that just climbed out of my toilet?

Answer: ''The flat tail makes me want to say flying squirrel. They're super common in the NE but nocturnal, so folks don't realize they are around. Also has pretty huge eyes for a rodent that size. Pull his legs apart and see if he has flaps, I guess. They also have more of a 'rat' outline/ hind end than a gray, which matches your little buddy. An adult gray would also have gnarly claws, bigger feet."

The internet is packed with mysterious objects waiting for someone to uncover their hidden meaning—so we’ve put together a list of the most intriguing ones.

Please note: This article was updated in March 2022 to correct source material and factual inaccuracies.