25 Stunning Stars You Never Knew Were Actually Short in Real Life

Ever get the feeling your favorite star must be, like, ten feet tall? Well, there’s a little Hollywood magic at play. From handy-dandy boxes on set (yes, actual boxes) to platform shoes that even leading men aren’t afraid to rock, celebs have all sorts of tricks up their sleeves to boost their height. And hey, who can blame us for seeing them as giants when they carry themselves like they own the universe? But at the end of the day, they’re just like us—some short, some tall, and everything in between. Hollywood illusions aside, they’re only human—just with a bit more glitz. So here’s a list of celebs who seem like Amazons, but are adorably petite.

Sabrina Carpenter — 5’0″

Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Anna Kendrick — 5’2″

Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

Bruno Mars — 5’5″

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/East News

Seth Green — 5’4″

Gilbert Flores / Broadimage / East News

Elijah Wood — 5’5″

SL / bauergriffinonline.com / East News

Martin Freeman — 5’5″

AFP / East News

Lucy Liu — 5’3″

NDZ / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News

Josh Hutcherson — 5’5″

Sthanlee Mirador / Sipa USA / East News

Mila Kunis — 5’4″

River / Mega / East News

Amanda Seyfried — 5’3″

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Rooney Mara — 5’3″

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/East News

Zoë Kravitz — 5’2″

Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

Emilia Clarke — 5’2″

Invision / Invision / East News

Kevin Hart — 5’5″

Mega / East News

Eva Longoria — 5’1″

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/East News

Reese Witherspoon — 5’2″

Invision / East News

Kim Kardashian — 5’2″

Christina Ricci — 5’1″

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Lady Gaga — 5’1″

Kristen Bell — 5’1″

Jim Smeal / BEImages / East News

Jada Pinkett Smith — 4’11″

Billy Bennight / AdMedia / SIPA / Sipa Press Russia / East News

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen — 5’1′ and 5’2″, respectively

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/East News

Chandra Wilson — 5’0″

Invision / Associated Press / East News

Natalie Portman — 5’3″

Jon Furniss / Invision / AP / East News

Daniel Radcliffe — 5’5″

Stuart Hardy / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News

So which of these celebrities turned out to be your height twin? If you like more such facts about celebrities, do browse this article where the most beautiful women tell you what they think about aging, and why.

Please note: This article was updated in August 2022 to correct source material and factual inaccuracies.
Preview photo credit Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News, Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News, NDZ / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News

