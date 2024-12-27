25 Stunning Stars You Never Knew Were Actually Short in Real Life
Ever get the feeling your favorite star must be, like, ten feet tall? Well, there’s a little Hollywood magic at play. From handy-dandy boxes on set (yes, actual boxes) to platform shoes that even leading men aren’t afraid to rock, celebs have all sorts of tricks up their sleeves to boost their height. And hey, who can blame us for seeing them as giants when they carry themselves like they own the universe? But at the end of the day, they’re just like us—some short, some tall, and everything in between. Hollywood illusions aside, they’re only human—just with a bit more glitz. So here’s a list of celebs who seem like Amazons, but are adorably petite.
Sabrina Carpenter — 5’0″
Anna Kendrick — 5’2″
Bruno Mars — 5’5″
Seth Green — 5’4″
Elijah Wood — 5’5″
Martin Freeman — 5’5″
Lucy Liu — 5’3″
Josh Hutcherson — 5’5″
Mila Kunis — 5’4″
Amanda Seyfried — 5’3″
Rooney Mara — 5’3″
Zoë Kravitz — 5’2″
Emilia Clarke — 5’2″
Kevin Hart — 5’5″
Eva Longoria — 5’1″
Reese Witherspoon — 5’2″
Kim Kardashian — 5’2″
Christina Ricci — 5’1″
Lady Gaga — 5’1″
Kristen Bell — 5’1″
Jada Pinkett Smith — 4’11″
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen — 5’1′ and 5’2″, respectively
Chandra Wilson — 5’0″
Natalie Portman — 5’3″
Daniel Radcliffe — 5’5″
So which of these celebrities turned out to be your height twin? If you like more such facts about celebrities, do browse this article where the most beautiful women tell you what they think about aging, and why.