25 High-EQ Phrases That Shut Down Nosy Coworkers Instantly

Work is where we come to share files, not feelings. But somehow, there’s always that one coworker who thinks asking, “So, when are you and Tom getting married?” as a fun little icebreaker. And once you open that door, even slightly, people will kick it open with muddy shoes, track gossip across your boundaries, and casually leave your dignity behind in the breakroom group chat. They don’t want the full story, they just want material.

The truth is, giving coworkers access to your personal life is like handing out VIP passes to your emotional rollercoaster, only they didn’t sign the waiver, and you didn’t ask them to scream about it in HR. People love a juicy tale but rarely handle it with care. One breakup and suddenly you’re the main character in someone else’s lunch break drama. So next time someone fishes for your love life like it’s open season, remember: mystery isn’t rude, it’s powerful.