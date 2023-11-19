26-Year-Old Mom Has 22 Children and Doesn’t Plan to Stop Until She Gets 105

Kristina Ozturk, aged 26, dreams of expanding her family further with her partner Galip, aged 58, aiming to have at least 80 more children. They have already welcomed 22 babies since the year 2020.

Kristina Ozturk, currently residing in Georgia, and her millionaire husband Galip are the parents of 22 children. Kristina welcomed her first child at the age of 17. Out of the total number of children, 21 were born via surrogates. Kristina made this decision to expand her family rapidly. In February 2021, Kristina expressed her desire to have as many as “105” children. She also provided insight into the experience of raising numerous children simultaneously. “I’m with the kids all the time, doing all the things that mums normally do,” she explained.

From March 2020 to July 2021 she and Galip had paid €168,000 to surrogates. Additionally, they spent $96,000 (£67,700) annually on 16 live-in nannies. All kids except for two were born in 2020. Kristina’s eldest, Victoria, was born in 2014 from a previous marriage, and the newest member of their family, Olivia, was born in January 2021. Her children include Mustafa, Maryam, Ayrin, Alice, Hassan, Judy, Harper, Teresa, Hussein, Anna, Isabella, Ismail, Mehmet, and Ahmet, all aged three, along with Ali, Kristina, Alena, Sarah, Lockman, and Alparslan, who are two years old.

The couple desires to expand their family further and has entertained the idea of having over 100 babies. However, they’ve decided to postpone this plan until their current children are older before considering another surrogacy journey. Meanwhile, Kristina hasn’t ruled out the possibility of giving birth to more children herself. However, she acknowledged that it’s currently impractical given the presence of numerous young children in the family. She highlighted the taxing nature of the IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) process on the body and expressed her reluctance to be pregnant while undergoing treatment. Kristina explained, “We just not ready to talk about the final number. Everything has its time.”