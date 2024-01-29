29-Year-Old Mom With 22-Year-Old Daughter Hits Back Following Criticism

A mother and daughter duo that bears a striking resemblance makes dancing videos on the internet to showcase their strong bond. However, many expressed their concern over the odd age gap between the two women.

A coincidence that changed their lives.

Savana Chapin, a 29-year-old stylist, and Tizzi, a 22-year-old TikTok star, share a connection that transcends blood ties. Their story begins unconventionally. Savana, seeking employment, found herself entangled in the life of 44-year-old salon owner Chris Chapin. Little did they know, that this professional encounter would evolve into a personal relationship. The kind that defies societal expectations and sparks controversies along the way. Savana was out of a long-term relationship while Chris was freshly divorced. Despite their differences and not actively seeking love, the pair fell in love and got married. They now share two kids of their own.

They faced some challenges.

As the narrative unfolds, the couple faces numerous challenges. One of them is a significant 16-year age gap between them. Tizzi was initially taken aback by her father’s new relationship. The fact that her stepmom was closer to her age also made her uncomfortable. The skeptics, too, make their presence felt, labeling the relationship as ’creepy’ and questioning the motives behind this unique union. Trolls on social media amplify the scrutiny, accusing Savana of being a ’homewrecker’. Savana admits she and Tizzi’s real mom are not on good terms and they stay out of each other’s way as much as possible.

The haters don’t affect the special mother-daughter bond.

Undeterred by the online criticism, Savana and Tizzi defied the odds and built a resilient bond as time passed by. The challenges faced in their personal lives became stepping stones to a friendship that goes beyond the conventional stepmother-stepdaughter relationship. The journey from skepticism to solidarity is marked by shared videos, dance routines, and a steadfast refusal to let external opinions dictate their connection. To celebrate the love they share, the two women engraved it in their skin. Savana and Tizzi got matching tattoos on their arms that read ’forever and ever, amen’.



The women often go to concerts together and share photos and videos of them having a good time. Though not related by blood, Savana and Tizzi look very alike. One might mistake them as twins or sisters. Their videos go viral on TikTok regularly for this reason.

They also collaborate on other projects.