5 Beauty Trends That Are More Harmful Than You Think

Beauty trends often promise glowing skin, perfect hair, or a flawless look, but not all of them are as beneficial as they seem. Some popular trends might be causing damage without you realizing it. We’ve found 5 beauty trends that, while tempting, could be doing more harm than good.

1. Gel nails.

Getting a gel manicure may give you long-lasting, glossy nails, but the UV light used to cure the polish comes with hidden risks. These lamps emit UV radiation similar to what you’d find in tanning beds, which can lead to premature aging of the skin on your hands and even increase the risk of skin cancer over time. Frequent exposure, especially without protection, can cause pigmentation changes and fine lines to develop earlier than they would otherwise.

2. Eyelid tape.

Constant tugging and adhesive application can weaken the delicate skin around your eyes. It can lead to irritation, redness, and even sagging over time. Prolonged use may also damage the underlying tissue, potentially causing permanent changes to the eyelid’s shape. For a long-term solution, consider exploring safer alternatives, such as different makeup techniques.

3. Toothpaste on a pimple.

While some ingredients in toothpaste have drying properties, they’re not designed for your skin. Instead of clearing your pimple, toothpaste can cause irritation, redness, and even chemical burns, especially in sensitive areas. The chemicals in toothpaste disrupt your skin’s natural barrier, leading to increased dryness and inflammation. It can even make acne worse by triggering more breakouts.

4. Using deodorant as a primer.

Using deodorant as a makeup primer has gained traction online, but dermatologists strongly advise against it. While deodorant’s sweat-blocking properties might sound like a solution for controlling shine, it’s not designed for facial skin and can lead to irritation or clogged pores and even burning.

5. Mouthwash for dandruff.

The alcohol in mouthwash can leave your scalp dry, irritated, and more prone to problems when mixed with other hair products. Stick to dandruff shampoos specifically made for the job, they’re safer, gentler, and much more effective at keeping flakes in check without damaging your scalp.