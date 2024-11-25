5 Makeup Mistakes That Are Secretly Adding Years to Your Look

Even the smallest makeup habits can unintentionally add years to your appearance. We’re revealing the most common makeup mistakes that might be secretly aging you without you even realizing it. Use these simple tips to refresh your routine and achieve a more youthful, glowing look.

1. Using powder under your eyes.

Be careful when using powder under your eyes, as it can easily dry out the delicate skin in that area, especially if you already have mature or sensitive skin. Too much powder can settle into fine lines, making the under-eye area look older. Instead, focus on prepping your skin properly to avoid needing powder altogether. Apply a hydrating eye cream and let it absorb fully. Then, use an under-eye primer to prevent your concealer from creasing.

2. Using matte lipsticks.

Matte lipsticks might be trendy, but they can dry out your lips and make them look older. Instead, try a creamy lipstick or a hydrating lip stain with a bit of shine to keep your lips looking smooth and youthful. Be careful with super glossy finishes, though. High-shine lip products, like lacquered lip glosses, can sometimes draw attention to lines on your lips, which might not be flattering, especially if you have more mature skin.

3. Applying blush too low.

When applying blush, make sure it doesn’t go lower than the bottom of your nose. You can blend a tiny bit below, but the main color should stay higher up. Placing blush too low can actually make your face look older or give the appearance of drooping cheeks. Keeping it higher up on your cheekbones creates a lifted look, almost like a mini face-lift.

4. Using dark eyeliner on the waterline.

This is usually a no-go, unless you’re using a nude liner on your waterline, that can actually make your eyes look bigger and more awake. Using dark liner right on the waterline is not a great idea: it can make your eyes look smaller, dull your complexion, and even make you appear older.

5. Applying a much darker lip liner.

Using lip liner can definitely make your lips look fuller. However, while it's true that using a liner a shade or two darker than your lipstick can give that plumping effect, don’t overdo it. Avoid using a liner that’s way too dark or wearing just the liner without any lipstick, it can look really unnatural. Also, if you’re overlining, keep it to just 1 or 2 mm beyond your natural lip line. Going too far can end up looking fake instead of flattering.