5+ Subtle Body Language Moves to Win Over Your Boss

Job interviews aren’t just about what you say—they’re about how you say it. Slouching, fidgeting, or avoiding eye contact can sabotage your chance at work, no matter how qualified you are. So, how do you project confidence and credibility? Let’s break it down.

Arm placement and posture

Posture is one of the first and main things that recruiters notice about us. When you’re standing straight, you show that you are confident, while slouching means you are reserved and shy. Also, try to control your shoulders, as they need to be back instead of going up, showing signs of nervousness. It’s natural for you to be nervous, and interviewers are aware of that. However, when you appear too stiff, you might come off as uncomfortable or unfriendly. You may also have a hard time relaxing in your chair, with your answers being rushed. Lastly, when you sit on your chair, avoid leaning to the side, as it may appear like you are not engaged.

Do you often make hand gestures when talking? Not everyone has this trait, so if you do have it, make sure to use it during your interviews. If you aren’t naturally gifted, try to incorporate this feature during your answers to avoid possible fidgeting. When hands stay inactive for too long, and especially in such a stressful situation, you may start biting your nails, crossing your arms, or playing with your hair. When you are not talking, try to position your hands on the desk in front of you in a neutral position so they are ready to move once you start talking again. You can simply place one palm over the other or hold hands clasped on the desk. This way, you also avoid slouching and ruining good posture.

Hold eye contact (but don’t stare)

Looking your boss in the eyes during conversations shows attentiveness and respect. Just avoid making it too intense. It demonstrates that you’re actively listening and valuing what they’re saying, rather than zoning out or disengaging. However, it’s important to strike the right balance—overdoing eye contact can feel intimidating or confrontational. Aim for a steady, natural gaze, occasionally breaking it to avoid making the interaction feel forced. This creates a sense of trust and mutual understanding, helping you come across as confident, not aggressive.

Listen and respond

Many people lose control of themselves when they are talking about their abilities and skills to prove why they are the perfect fit for the job. However, you should first and foremost listen actively and empathetically to your interviewer and respond to their questions. They don’t want to check only your hard skills but also your interpersonal and soft skills. There are two simple tricks you can follow during interviews. First, lean forward just a tiny bit when your recruiter is speaking to show that you are engaged. Also, nod every once in a while to show that you are listening and mentally participating.

Strong handshake

Let’s start by saying that your interview begins the moment you enter the building. Before meeting your interviewer, you have to greet other people, including a receptionist, other candidates, or other employees in the company. You have to make a good impression by appearing confident and polite. When you finally meet your recruiter, your handshake has to be firm. This one might be well-known by now, but not everyone practices it. A firm handshake shows that you believe in yourself and are ready for what is about to happen. A weak handshake may be perceived as lacking confidence and self-assurance.

Dress Strategically

Opt for blue or black for your interview attire. These colors exude confidence, professionalism, and trustworthiness. Avoid orange, as it’s often perceived as too bold or distracting, which might make you appear less serious. A well-chosen outfit can leave a lasting impression without saying a word!

Maintain open posture

Maintain an open posture—keep your shoulders back, relaxed, and avoid crossing your arms. This simple shift makes you appear more confident, open, and approachable, allowing you to come across as both engaged and receptive. Crossing your arms, on the other hand, can make you look defensive or closed off, even if you’re not aware of it.