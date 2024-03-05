50+ Friendship Quotes for Girls Only Best Friends Will Understand

Friendship is like a warm cup of tea on a chilly day—comforting, familiar, and oh-so-nourishing. It’s those late-night giggles, secret-sharing sessions, and the unwritten pact to be each other’s ride-or-die. Whether you’re sipping chai in Mumbai or savoring matcha in Kyoto, true friendship transcends borders, cultures, and time zones. So, let’s celebrate the magic of friendship with 50+ heartwarming friendship quotes for girls that capture the essence of those bonds forged over laughter, tears, and countless inside jokes.

«A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.» — Walter Winchell

«Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.» — Oprah Winfrey

"Friendship...is born at the moment when one man says to another ’What! You too? I thought that no one but myself...’«— C.S. Lewis

«A true friend is someone who sees the pain in your eyes while everyone else believes the smile on your face.» — Unknown

«Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.» — Woodrow Wilson

Friendship isn’t merely a collection of witty friendship quotes for girls or heartwarming sentiments. It’s a dance—a graceful waltz where two souls twirl, stumble, and find their rhythm. Imagine your best friend as your favorite dance partner. You sway through life’s highs and lows, sometimes stepping on each other’s toes, but always finding your way back to the beat. In this dance, the pauses between steps matter just as much as the spins. It’s in those quiet moments that you share secrets, dreams, and the unspoken language of understanding.

"A good friend is like a four-leaf clover. Hard to find and lucky to have."— Jenna Evans Welch

"A friend who understands your tears is much more valuable than a lot of friends who only know your smile.“— Unknown

“She’s your best friend because she believes in you when you don’t believe in yourself.” — Unknown

“It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.” — Unknown

“Best friends are people who make your problems their problems, just so you don’t have to go through them alone.” — Unknown

“My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.” — Henry Ford

“Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget.” — G. Randolf

“Choose your friends wisely—they will make or break you.” — Unknown

“Friendship is not about whom you have known the longest; it is about who came and never left your side.” — Mikaela Tiu

Aside from these friendship quotes for girls, it’s worth mentioning that every friendship has its secret code. It’s the language of raised eyebrows, inside jokes, and eyebrow-raising emojis. Remember that time you both burst into laughter at the mere mention of “pineapple pizza”? Or how you can convey an entire saga with a single GIF? That’s your code—a treasure chest of shared memories and encrypted feelings. So, when you text your bestie “🌟👭🌟,” they know it’s not just random stars—it’s a cosmic hug across the digital universe.

«Friends are a strange, volatile, contradictory, yet sticky phenomenon. They are made, crafted, shaped, molded, created by focused effort and intent. And yet, true friendship, once recognized, in its essence is effortless. Best friends are formed by time. Everyone is someone’s friend, even when they think they are all alone.

If the friendship is not working, your heart will know. It’s when you start being less than perfectly honest and perfectly earnest in your dealings. And it’s when the things you do together no longer feel right. However, sometimes it takes more effort to make it work after all. Stick around long enough to become someone’s best friend.» — Vera Nazarian

One of the friendship quotes for girls highlights the fact that true friends don’t just hear; they listen. They lean in when you spill your heart out, whether it’s about a breakup, a career dilemma, or your newfound obsession with knitting llama-shaped scarves. They don’t interrupt with solutions; instead, they offer empathy, a tissue, and maybe a cup of chamomile tea. Because sometimes, the best response isn’t advice—it’s a warm silence that says, “I’m here, and your llama scarves are epic.”

«You’re the only person I ever spent time with, went out or stayed in for dinner with, hung out with. Hell, we even went with each other when visiting our families. That’s like... the most committed relationship I’ve ever been in.» ― Becca Seymour

«Friendship is a beautiful thing. It is the sweetest form of love you can ever have. I don’t have many friends, but when I tell you, „I’ll be your friend ‘till the end“, I’m actually saying „I’ll keep you in my heart ‘till its very last beat“.

For those who I call my best friend(s)....I’ll be your friend ‘till the end, no matter what. No matter how many fights we get into. No matter how far apart we are. No matter if we lose contact...you’ll forever be in my heart until its last beat.» ― HowlerTheIcewing

«But it was in the nearly silent times that the real strength of their bond was evident. A friend who understands everything without being told is the rarest and best kind of friend.» ― William Joyce

«A true best friend may get you into trouble, but they will always be there to pull you out of it too.» ― Kaylee Stepkoski

«Girls will move across the country with a boyfriend they’ve known less than a year, and people think that’s normal because it’s romantic love. But living with your best friend? Or for Dee, staying close to her parents and brothers? I don’t think that’s weird or codependent. I think it’s basic: if you find people you love, you want to be near them.» ― Emery Lord

«When I am around her, I am quick to laugh and smile. She makes me forget about my loneliness and the emptiness inside of me, just for a little while.» ― Krystalle Bianca

«Best friends are life’s truth tellers.» ― T.J. Condon

In our hyper-connected world, friendship transcends physical boundaries. Your best friend might be oceans away, but their virtual presence is as real as the pixels on your screen. So, send those virtual hugs—those “🤗” that bridge the gap between continents. And when they achieve something remarkable, unleash the emoji bouquet: “🎉🌸🎈.” Because celebrating their victories, no matter how small, is like sprinkling confetti on their heart.

«But the thing with a best friend is that you’re never talking about nothing. Even when you’re talking about nothing, it’s something. The times when you think you’re talking about nothing, you’re actually talking about how you have someone with whom you can talk about nothing, and it’s fine.»

― Jeff Zentner

«Friendship is not something that you seek, but something that finds you.» ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

«A friend will soothe, like a cough drop smooth,

Making the symptoms of our condition not so bad.

You will soothe me, like a cough drop thick,

Making the pain go away while I’m still sick.

There’s nothing we can do to close our interval,

But celebrate your flavor that makes a sore life bearable.»

― Karl Kristian Flores

«Just because I'm not there, doesn't mean I'm not here for you.» ― Jacquelyn Middleton

«True friendship is trading photos from toilets. It’s a willingness to be vulnerable and stupid and irreverent in a way that other people can’t accept and that you can’t accept from other people.» ― Mike Wehner

«When the best friends come together, the shining spirit of solidarity replaces the brightest star Sirius!» ― Mehmet Murat ildan

«I swear, my best friend is so fine. I see her every day after work, and I’m always like, „she doesn’t even have to try!“ She’s that perfect!» ― Lionel Suggs

«Best friends are people hard to find, difficult to be, and impossible to live without. They are the people you get along with so easily in the journey called life.» ― Khushi Parwal

«To my best friends,

One day, all of us will get separated from each other. We will miss our conversations of everything and nothing and the dreams we had. Days, months and years will pass until this contact becomes rare.

One day, our children will see our pictures and ask, «Who are these people»?

And we will smile with invisible tears because a heart is touched with a strong word, and you will say: «It was them that I had the best days of my Life with.»

― aamirrajputkhan

Ah, nostalgia—the glue that binds friendships. Picture this: you’re sitting on a sun-drenched porch, sipping lemonade, and reminiscing about that time you both got lost in a foreign city. The wrong bus, the confusing street signs, and the gelato mishap—it’s all part of your “Remember When” Chronicles. These stories aren’t just anecdotes; they’re the foundation of your friendship. They remind you that life’s detours often lead to the best adventures.

"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.“― Elbert Hubbard

“In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips.” — Unknown

“A true friend is someone who is always there for you, with no agenda other than the friendship itself. We rely on our friends to lift us up in bad times, to keep us grounded in good times, but most importantly, to be there for us when we need nothing at all.” ― Tonya Hurley

“Friendship is the golden thread that ties the hearts of people together.” ― John Evelyn

“A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.” — Unknown

“Friends are like stars—you don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there.” — Unknown

“A loyal friend laughs at your jokes even when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your troubles even when they’re not so bad.” —Arnold H. Glasow

“Friendship is the only ship that doesn’t sink.” — Unknown

“A true friend is someone who accepts your past, supports your present, and encourages your future.” — Unknown