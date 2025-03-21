6 Simple Ways We can Help the Planet Heal, According to Research
We all know the basics of eco-friendly living—recycling, cutting down on plastic, and conserving water. But research suggests there are lesser-known ways to make a real impact. These unexpected habits go beyond the usual advice and offer surprisingly effective ways to help the planet. Here are six science-backed strategies to reduce your environmental footprint.
1. Sleep with no clothes.
Ditching pajamas at night isn’t just comfortable—it can also cut down on energy use. Instead of cranking up the air conditioning, sleeping naked helps your body regulate its temperature naturally, reducing reliance on fans or cooling systems. Simply opening a window for fresh air can further lower household energy consumption while improving sleep quality.
2. Cut back on meat
The meat industry is a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions, with red meat and dairy products being particularly resource-intensive. Shifting toward a plant-based diet—or even reducing meat intake—can significantly lower your carbon footprint. While some plant-based foods, like avocados, still have an environmental cost, they require far fewer resources than beef or lamb.
3. Pee in the shower
It may sound odd, but skipping a flush now and then can save a surprising amount of water. A UK student-led campaign estimated that if 15,000 people adopted this habit, it could save millions of liters of water each year—enough to fill 15 Olympic-sized pools. Since toilets account for a large portion of household water use, this simple change can contribute to conservation efforts.
4. Use menstruation for plants
Menstrual blood contains essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium—key ingredients in fertilizers. Instead of flushing these nutrients away, diluting menstrual blood with water and using it to nourish plants creates a natural, sustainable fertilizer. This practice reduces waste while benefiting gardens in an eco-friendly way.
5. Try eating insects
Insects are an incredibly sustainable protein source, requiring far less land, water, and feed than livestock. Crickets, mealworms, and black soldier flies provide essential nutrients with a much lower environmental impact. Just be mindful that while black soldier flies are safe to eat, their eggs are not. Incorporating insect-based foods into your diet could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ease the pressure on global food production.
6. Plant native species
Adding native plants to your garden is an easy way to support local biodiversity while reducing water and pesticide use. Since these species are naturally adapted to the climate, they require less maintenance while providing food and shelter for wildlife. By choosing plants that thrive in your region, you help create a healthier, more sustainable ecosystem.
Colon cancer is one of the most common yet silent threats to your health, often showing subtle signs that many people dismiss. The key to early detection is recognizing these overlooked signals before it’s too late. Don’t ignore what could be a life-saving clue—here are five crucial signs you need to watch for.