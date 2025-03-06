6 Early Warning Signs of Ovarian Cancer That Often Go Unnoticed

Each year, ovarian cancer affects approximately 7,400 women in the UK, yet only one in five cases is detected at an early stage. These figures are concerning, but by paying close attention to your body and recognizing these 6 subtle symptoms, you may improve your chances of early diagnosis—or even save your life. This type of cancer originates in the ovaries, located on either side of the womb near the fallopian tubes, or it may begin in the peritoneum—a layer of tissue that supports the ovaries.