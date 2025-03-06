6 Early Warning Signs of Ovarian Cancer That Often Go Unnoticed
Each year, ovarian cancer affects approximately 7,400 women in the UK, yet only one in five cases is detected at an early stage. These figures are concerning, but by paying close attention to your body and recognizing these 6 subtle symptoms, you may improve your chances of early diagnosis—or even save your life. This type of cancer originates in the ovaries, located on either side of the womb near the fallopian tubes, or it may begin in the peritoneum—a layer of tissue that supports the ovaries.
Pelvic or Abdominal Pain and Other Sensations
If you experience pressure, cramping, or pain in your pelvic or abdominal area, it may be a good idea to contact your GP. This is the most commonly reported symptom of ovarian cancer, followed closely by bloating. While some describe it as similar to menstrual cramps, others say it feels entirely different. Regardless of how it presents, if you notice any unusual discomfort, it’s always safer to seek medical advice.
Changes in Urination
There are various reasons why someone may experience changes in their bladder throughout life. Since the ovaries are located near the bladder, ovarian cancer can lead to symptoms such as increased frequency of urination, leakage, sudden urges to urinate, or discomfort and pressure in the bladder. If you notice any of these symptoms, seeking guidance from a medical professional may be beneficial.
Changes in the Menstrual Cycle
A scientific report has revealed that 13% of individuals identified bleeding as a symptom of ovarian cancer. Experiencing bleeding or spotting between periods or after menopause may be a cause for concern. Additionally, any unusual changes in discharge that differ from your normal patterns could serve as a warning sign.
Sensation of fullness
Feeling full after a big meal is completely normal. However, if you experience the same sensation after eating only a small amount, it could indicate fluid buildup, which may be a sign of ovarian cancer. If this feeling persists or is accompanied by other unusual symptoms, it’s important to consult a doctor for further evaluation.
Abdominal Bloating
The National Library of Medicine reports that bloating is the second most frequently noted symptom before a cancer diagnosis. This bloating may occur before or after meals, or be more noticeable during menstruation. Additionally, as the cancer progresses, it can lead to fluid accumulation in the abdomen, further contributing to discomfort and swelling.
Changes in Bowel Habits
Ovarian cancer doesn't only impact the bladder; a tumor can also press against the intestines, leading to issues such as indigestion, constipation, or diarrhea. Additionally, it may cause fatigue, back pain, abnormal bleeding and discomfort, and unexpected weight loss or gain. Since ovarian cancer is linked to various symptoms, noticing even one should be a reason to consult a doctor rather than disregarding potential warning signs.
