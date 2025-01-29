8 Animals That Help Save the Planet (and You!) Every Day

It is not humans alone who are putting in effort to save the planet. Animals play quietly yet important roles in the maintenance of ecosystems, protection of biodiversity, and even helping in fighting climate change. These unsung heroes of nature, from tiny insects to larger mammals, are doing their parts, making the world a healthier, more balanced place for us and our future generations.

1. How Frogs Clean Our Waterways.

Frogs are the unsung eco-warriors of nature. As tadpoles, they feed on algae, thus keeping waterways clean and oxygenated. As adults, they consume billions of insects each year, which is great news for farmers and the environment. They are also an important link in the food chain, serving as a source of food for birds and other animals. But frogs aren't just ecosystem janitors. They're also early warning systems. Their sensitive skin absorbs toxins, making them the first to signal environmental trouble.

How You Can Help Frogs in Your Backyard.

There are more than 6,000 frog species worldwide, but only 111 live in the USA. Though they've survived 200 million years, about 200 species have disappeared since the 1970s. Want to help? Here’s how: Make hiding places. Stack rocks or wood near bushes to give frogs a safe place to hang out.

Keep water clean. Don't dispose of chemicals in streams or ponds.

Avoid pesticides. Those are especially around waterways. Frogs like hangouts without pesticides.

2. House Centipedes: Creepy but Kinda Cool

Admit it, house centipedes can be a surprise. But these leggy sprinters are experts in pest control. They're just trying to keep bugs out of your home, so the next time you see this little monster in your home, DO NOT KILL IT, spare it a shriek-it's just doing its job! While you sleep, it's saving you from spiders, cockroaches, and ants. Think of them as your chemical-free exterminators. House centipedes are absolutely harmless to people, despite their gross appearance.

How You Can Help House Centipedes.

Want to keep these pest-fighting allies around? Here’s what you can do: Avoid bug sprays. These would kill off any centipede alongside the pests they devour.

Provide hiding places. They want snug places, even in clean areas.

Don't squish them. If they aren't bothering you, just let them alone. If they need to be, relocate them.

3. How Beavers Prevent Floods.

Beavers are more than just Canada's mascot-they are ecosystem engineers. With their dams and ponds, they control drought and flooding, as well as pollution. This, in turn, increases biodiversity and provides habitats for plants and animals. Take Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba, for instance, where beavers have boosted plant diversity by 33%. Their ponds act as reservoirs during dry spells and control the water flow when heavy rains hit. With beavers possibly becoming unsung heroes thanks to a surge in extreme weather driven by climate change.

How You Can Protect Beaver Habitats.

Once abundant, beavers are now only 6-12 million in number in North America, from 400 million in the 1500s. The culprits? Habitat loss and pollution. Help them thrive by: Avoiding pesticides. These chemicals pollute water and harm beavers.

Visiting local ponds. Learn about beavers' work—just observe from a respectful distance.

4. How Sea Otters Protect Kelp Forests.

Sea otters may be cute, but they play a vital role in maintaining healthy oceans. They help protect kelp forests by simply eating sea urchins, allowing them to absorb carbon dioxide and provide a home for marine life. They keep crab populations under control, which enables seagrass to expand their clutches and store carbon. Once nearly hunted to extinction, sea otters have partially recovered. But oil spills and habitat loss continue to pose serious dangers.

How You Can Save Sea Otters From Extinction.

There are 13 species of otters worldwide, but only three are sea otters. Native to the North Pacific, these amazing animals were almost wiped out during the fur trade boom of the 18th and 19th centuries. Their population plummeted from 150,000–300,000 in the 1700s to fewer than 2,000 by 1911. While they've made a partial comeback, sea otters are still endangered, facing threats like oil spills, fishing nets, and warming oceans. Here's how you can help: Dispose of oil and chemicals properly. Even small spills can make their way into the ocean and poison sea otters and other marine animals. Take used oil, antifreeze, and related materials to appropriate recycling facilities.

Be careful with your pet's waste. Cat feces can contain parasites, such as Toxoplasma gondii, that are fatal to sea otters. Always dispose of it thoughtfully.

Avoid pouring chemicals down the drain. House cleaners and toxic waste show up in the ocean. Dispose of them through a proper disposal site instead.

5. The Importance of Bats in Insect Control

Bats might have a bad name, but as far as the environment is concerned, they're amazing insect predators. For one thing, they compose over a fifth of all mammalian species, and bats are the only mammals capable of true flight. Pretty cool, right? But it doesn't stop there. Bats are nature's Pest Control. An individual can consume up to 1,000 insects within an hour. A fact welcomed by farmers and everybody who has been irritated by mosquitoes. Talking of mosquitoes, one little brown bat may consume about 500 mosquitoes in the evening, a colony of 50,000 during one night. This free pest control service saves North American farmers an estimated $3.7 billion every year.

How You Can Help Bats.

Unfortunately, bats are in trouble. More than 16% of bat species globally are threatened and 43% are struggling due to habitat loss. The good news? You can help! Here are a few easy ways you can make a difference: Reduce your pesticide use. Bats can eat insects that have come into contact with pesticides, poisoning them.

Make your space bat-friendly. Plant a mix of trees and leave some dead softwood in your garden to create shelter.

Avoid disturbing their habitats. Skipping caves can help prevent the spread of White-Nose Syndrome.

Report sightings. Whether the bats you see are healthy or not, make sure to pass on that info to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative as they work on tracking the population.

6. Why Sharks Are Crucial for Ocean Health.

Sharks may be intimidating, but they are vital to maintaining the balance in the ocean. As apex predators, sharks regulate the health of fish populations and prevent overgrazing of coral and seagrass. Without sharks, the ecosystem collapses, with chain reactions in many other areas.

Supporting Shark Conservation Efforts

Shark populations have declined by 71% since 1970, due for the most part to overfishing. Here's how you can make a difference: Say no to shark fins. Support shark fin trade bans.

Choose sustainable products, as buying cosmetics devoid of shark-derived squalene limits its demand and consequently the hunt.

Reduce plastic waste in the sea that hurts marine life.

7. The Role of Squirrels in Forest Regeneration

These little critters are not that trouble making; on the contrary, they are nature's closet gardeners. Each fall, all they do is run around to collect and bury nuts or seeds in an attempt called scatter hoarding. Fun fact: They even have some organization where nuts are chunked to memorize where stuff was placed. But here's the catch: squirrels aren't really good at remembering. They forget where they've buried a large part of their treasures, anywhere from 26% to a whopping 95%! While that may seem like terrible planning, nature gets the upside of that deal. Those nuts grow into trees and help forests develop and thrive. One Gray Squirrel can bury up to 10,000 nuts in a single autumn. That's a huge contribution to replanting forests! Research from the University of Richmond even shows how vital squirrels are for maintaining oak forests across North America. Without their help, our forests would be smaller, less diverse, and slower to regenerate.

Ways to Help Squirrels Thrive in Your Community.

Whether you adore them or get frustrated when they raid your bird feeder, squirrels play a huge role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. But as climate change affects fertility and hibernation, they might appreciate a little extra support. Here are some of the simple ways how you can help: Return baby squirrels to their homes. If you find a baby squirrel, try returning it to its nest. If the mom doesn't return by nightfall, check the Ontario SPCA's guidelines for what to do next.

Plant squirrel-friendly trees and shrubs. Oaks, hazelnuts and other nut and seed bearing plants provide a natural food source.

Never tempt a squirrel onto major highways. Although feeding them may appear quite entertaining, this would put them in dangerous situations if they ran across the roadways.

8. How Earwigs Can Save Your Life

This tiny monster could actually save your life, though it might not seem like it at first. If you enjoy spending time in nature, be cautious when tick season rolls around. Earwigs, with their small size and intimidating pincers, are surprisingly effective at reducing tick populations by preying on these harmful pests. Their role as natural pest controllers helps lower the risk of tick-borne diseases, making them an unexpected ally for nature lovers.