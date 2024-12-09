7 Celebs Who Went Make-Up Free And Rocked Their Natural Beauty

The #Wicked star Ariana Grande, the always beloved Priyanka Chopra, and other celebrities have shared their makeup-free looks, and we’re here for it! We’ve gathered these natural moments in this article, showing how even A-listers love to embrace their bare faces. Let us know what you think about going makeup-free.

Pamela Anderson

The 57-year-old Baywatch icon skipped makeup, letting her flawless features shine through. She stunned in a gold, form-fitting gown with a train, paired with matching pointed-toe heels. Her platinum blonde waves fell effortlessly over her shoulders, adding to the glam vibe. While chatting on the red carpet, Pamela opened up about her choice to go makeup-free in her everyday life. “I mean — I wear — I love to wear makeup too sometimes,” she shared with People. “It has a time and a place. I just feel in my personal life, it just didn’t really make sense.”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s beauty is truly “Natural”! In March 2024, the stunning Hannah Montana actress and founder of Rare Beauty gave her followers a real treat by sharing a bold, makeup-free selfie on her Instagram Story.

With her hair effortlessly tousled and wearing a comfy gray robe, she exuded an effortless, laid-back vibe. In true Selena style, she added a playful touch by posing with one eye shut, proving once again that she’s just as beautiful without the filters.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty in a before-and-after makeup transformation using products from her R.E.M. Beauty line. In the before shot, the Wicked star and “Eternal Sunshine” singer flashed a modest smile, rocking a casual bun and a black lace Cosabella bralette, showing off her radiant, makeup-free face.

Ariana’s transformation is especially exciting given her role as Glinda in the highly anticipated Wicked movie adaptation. Fans are still buzzing with excitement after Ariana Grande brought the beloved character of Glinda to life on the big screen in Wicked, alongside Cynthia Erivo, who played Elphaba.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian recently shared that she’s tried it all in her quest for perfect skin, from lasers to facials. On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, she explained how her journey led to the creation of her skincare brand, SKKN. She’s learned so much along the way, working with top experts, and wanted to bottle that knowledge into products that take skincare to the next level.

Since the pandemic, Kim’s beauty routine has shifted, focusing more on skincare than makeup. “I don’t wear as much makeup now that my skin is better,” she admitted. She loves makeup, but for daily life, she’s fine going without it. Her new nine-step skincare routine has given her skin such a natural glow, that she feels confident enough to skip the makeup.

Priyanka Chopra

Despite being a glamorous A-list celebrity, Priyanka Chopra isn’t shy about showing her natural side to her fans. Whether it’s her natural hair length or a makeup-free selfie, she’s all about embracing a more laid-back look. And her latest candid moment is a perfect example.

This isn’t the first time Priyanka has shared her natural look with fans. Earlier this year, she posted an adorable two-part carousel with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and in the sweet, relaxed snap, Pri looks fresh-faced with her arm around the two-year-old.

Salma Hayek

We are loving the vibe Salma Hayek is giving on Instagram! On September 24, 2021, she shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie, proudly showing off her gray hair and calling it “wisdom.” She captioned the post, “The white hair of wisdom.”. Salma looks radiant, and her embrace of her natural beauty is such a positive reminder that gray hair is something to be proud of. Her confidence and the way she owns her looks make her even more inspiring.

Jessica Biel

No stranger to the makeup-free selfie, Jessica Biel recently posted another one with a sweet shout-out to her friend Kate Upton. “Spreading some self-love today with zero filters and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton,” she wrote. Jessica’s natural glow and support for Kate’s empowering message are truly heartwarming. It’s amazing to see celebrities like them using their platforms to promote self-love and confidence.