7 Jewelry Trends That Can Make You Rethink Your Whole Spring and Summer Look

Sculptural gold cuffs are the accessory that stylists say every wardrobe needs for spring-summer 2026. Wide, bold and architectural in shape, this jewelry trend is replacing the simple bangle as the wrist statement of the season.

“It’s the one piece that instantly elevates any summer outfit and is far from being called outdated,” says one leading fashion editor. Whether paired with a linen blazer or a simple summer dress, a sculptural gold cuff is the spring and summer 2026 jewelry investment that works for every occasion.