7 Jewelry Trends That Can Make You Rethink Your Whole Spring and Summer Look
Spring and summer 2026 are rewriting the rules of jewelry styling. From sculptural statement pieces to the most delicate, barely-there layering, this season’s jewelry trends are bold, intentional, and deeply considered. We spoke to leading jewelry designers, stylists and fashion editors to bring you the 7 trends that are genuinely reshaping how people accessorise this spring and summer. These are the looks the experts agree are defining 2026.
Sculptural Gold Cuffs
Sculptural gold cuffs are the accessory that stylists say every wardrobe needs for spring-summer 2026. Wide, bold and architectural in shape, this jewelry trend is replacing the simple bangle as the wrist statement of the season.
“It’s the one piece that instantly elevates any summer outfit and is far from being called outdated,” says one leading fashion editor. Whether paired with a linen blazer or a simple summer dress, a sculptural gold cuff is the spring and summer 2026 jewelry investment that works for every occasion.
Pearl Stacking
Pearl stacking is the spring and summer 2026 jewelry trend that is showing up everywhere. This season it’s all about layering multiple pearl strands of varying lengths, mixing them with gold chains for a look that feels modern and effortless.
“Pearls have completely reinvented themselves,” says one stylist. “Stacked and mixed, they feel genuinely fresh and contemporary for summer 2026 and never boring.”
Ear Cuffs
Ear cuffs are replacing traditional earrings as the ear accessory of choice for spring and summer 2026, according to jewelry stylists across the industry. Requiring no extra piercings, they offer an instant way to add edge and personality to any look.
“Ear cuffs are the most exciting jewelry trend of summer 2026,” says one contemporary jewelry designer. From sleek minimal bands to ornate gemstone styles, this is the accessory trend that is genuinely everywhere right now.
Layered Delicate Rings
Layered, delicate rings are the spring and summer 2026 jewelry trend that rewards personal creativity above everything else. Stacking thin gold bands, signet rings, and small gemstone rings across multiple fingers creates a look that feels collected and intentional.
“Ring stacking this season is all about telling your own story through jewelry,” says one fine jewelry designer. It’s the summer 2026 accessory trend that’s as individual as the person wearing it.
Oversized Pendant Necklaces
Oversized pendant necklaces are one of the most statement-making jewelry trends of spring-summer 2026, and stylists say they can change the entire feel of an outfit instantly. Geometric shapes, abstract forms and bold semi-precious stone settings are leading the trend this season.
“One strong pendant is all your summer look needs,” says one stylist working with leading fashion houses. Worn long over a simple white shirt or summer dress, this is the jewelry trend delivering maximum impact with minimum effort.
Anklets
Anklets are among the most talked-about jewelry comebacks of spring and summer 2026, and this time they are more refined and elevated than ever before. Thin gold chains, delicate gemstone styles, and dainty charm anklets are being worn everywhere from beach days to summer evening events.
“The anklet is the most underrated jewelry trend of summer 2026,” says one accessories editor. With sandal season in full swing, this is the accessory moment for your ankle that stylists say you shouldn’t be sleeping on.
Mixed Metal Layering
Mixed metal layering is the spring and summer 2026 jewelry approach that officially ends the old rule of matching your metals. Gold and silver together, rose gold with yellow gold, the contrast is exactly the point this season.
“The most stylish jewelry looks of summer 2026 are all about mixing metals freely,” says one fashion director. It’s the most liberating and creative jewelry trend of the year, opening up endless possibilities for personal style.