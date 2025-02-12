8 Efficient Ways to Reset Your Body and Mind

Very often, when we come back from holiday, we hear the same question, “How was your holiday?” And it seems that you really relaxed and had a great time. But in fact, you feel wrecked. So, why does this happen? We searched the Internet for cool ways to relax, and even tested some of them on ourselves. And in the bonus section, you’ll find a story that will make you want to put TV shows on hold.

Exercise in the morning.

Many people think that if there is less physical activity, there is also less fatigue. But it is not quite so. It turns out that in order to avoid back pain due to sedentary work, not to feel tired after long walks, it is necessary to do stretching, yoga or at least do exercises in the morning. Small physical exercises can help you feel much better, and a healthy sleep reinforces this success.

Don't spend too much time on your phone.

In the age of information, almost everyone is immersed in the digital world. More often than not, our brain is overloaded with a large amount of useless information that is randomly encountered throughout the day. As a result, our focus worsens. Hello, migraine! To unload your brain, to regain your focus, and to relieve tension, you can walk in nature more often, as well as avoid using your phone an hour before going to sleep and an hour after waking up.

Live in the present moment.

In today’s world, we often forget about our emotions and feelings. But we should pay due attention to our state of mind. Sometimes we suppress emotions or “leave them for later” because “there is no time to think about it now.” But the longer we put off our emotions, the harder it will be to deal with them in the future. Therefore, it’s important to learn to slow down, be in the moment and pay attention to your state. Seeing a psychologist, keeping a diary, or getting support from loved ones can help.

Dim the lights and take a bath.

This type of relaxation focuses on visual and auditory relaxation. Throughout the day, many people are exposed to a huge number of sounds, smells, images, etc. So, what should you do to give your eyes and ears some rest? It’s necessary to create a calm environment: dim the lights, if possible, make them warmer, play relaxing music, or take a bath.

Be alone for a while.

All people have different temperaments: some need to be with other people most of the time, others need to be alone. However, sometimes almost everyone needs a break from society: to be alone with your thoughts, to self-reflect, to understand what you want. If you are constantly socializing with other people, set aside a few hours a week, or if possible, a whole day to stay alone with yourself.

Meditate.

It's very important to pay attention to your inner self. By taking a rest to "talk to your soul," you can listen to yourself, be filled with gratitude and improve your mental state. There are practices that help with spiritual rest, such as meditation or keeping a gratitude journal. I try to devote at least half an hour once a week to this type of rest. I meditate to relaxing music and concentrate on my breathing. At first, it was very difficult, constant thoughts prevented me from concentrating. But each time I got better and better.

Now, meditation is like a magic wand for me, which helps me let go of all negative emotions and exhale.

Get things in order.

Many people don’t like to clean, and it’s a mistake! It’s one of the most underrated ways to relax. There is a scientifically proven connection between cleanliness in the home and stress levels. It may sound a little unreasonable, but the chaos around us gets reflected in the mind and even the body! So, getting rid of unnecessary things or organizing your wardrobe, for example, can be a very good way to fight stress.

Make something with your hands.

Does creativity really make you feel fresh? Some would say that this type of rest may not suit everyone, as some people find it stressful in general. But it’s not just about drawing or making crafts. It can be a visit to the theater, gallery, or concert. It’s a way of rebooting and relaxing.

Bonus: a story after which the holiday will never be the same again.

I decided to take it easy over the holiday and have a good rest. I played a console, surfed social media, and binge-watched TV shows. The next day, my head was about to explode, just like after a working day.

My mother set me straight by offering to mold clay. I couldn’t understand at first how it would help me. In the end, when I did it, I had so much energy, as if I had come back from vacation!