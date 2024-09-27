8 Shoe Styles Making a Major Comeback This Autumn 2024

As the leaves begin to turn and the air grows crisp, fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the return of autumn’s delights. This season, the spotlight is on footwear, with a nostalgic twist. From the runways of Paris to the streets of New York, designers are reviving beloved shoe styles from the past, giving them a contemporary update. Join us as we explore the top styles making a major comeback this autumn 2024, and discover how to incorporate these timeless trends into your wardrobe.

1. Slim sneakers

Sleek sneakers? Yes! They are having a hot-shoe trend moment now, especially the Adidas Sambas. These kicks are everywhere! Neutrals are always a good choice. But, if you want to stand out, go for some unexpected colors and patterns. Even a simple outfit like a white tee and straight-leg jeans can look amazing with the right sneakers. This year, slender sneaker styles are still going strong. You can get that same sleek vibe with brands like Gola, Gucci, and Veja. The trick is finding sneakers with a low profile that fit snugly around your foot.

2. Mules

Mules were the unexpected stars on the fall runways! Spotted all over in New York, London, Milan, and Paris fashion shows. Usually, when the weather gets colder, we pack away things like lightweight linens and barely-there tanks. Our ankles get hidden away too. But not this fall! Mules are making a big comeback this autumn. Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy showed off his skills with tightly woven leather slip-ons. Dries Van Noten brought out some sculptural backless mules. And Victoria Beckham? She kept it super classy with her sharp stiletto mules. They were as posh as you’d expect!

3. Boat shoes

Remember those super preppy shoes you either had or really wanted back in high school? Yes, they’re making a huge comeback. It all started with Miu Miu. They featured boat shoes in their spring-summer 2024 collection. Now, the rest of the fashion world is catching up. Boat shoes and camp moccasins are popping up everywhere. You can see them all over New York and TikTok. On a recent trip to Paris, there were tons of Timberland’s lug-sole shoes. These shoes are on a big comeback tour. If you want to stay ahead of the trend, go for classic styles from Sperry and Sebago. Or, if you like Miu Miu’s style, check out Steve Madden for similar looks. Also, moccasins are getting popular too. Clarks has some great flats that fit this trend perfectly.

4. High boots

Boots are set to be an even bigger fall shoe trend this year. This fall, it’s all about a relaxed, wealthy look. And nothing says laid-back luxury quite like suede boots. Chemena Kamali’s first fall runway show for Chloé was all about over-the-knee boots. This show was super popular, ranking as the sixth most-viewed on Vogue Runway. Kamali showcased these boots in a variety of soft, buttery leathers. Other big names like Gucci, Fendi, and Ferragamo also featured this style in their latest fall collections.

5. Boho clogs

Boho style is making a big comeback, and so are the shoes that go with it. Think wedges and, most excitingly, clogs. Studded mules are in for the fall. Want to try the fuzzy shoe trend? Birkenstock has you covered. And if you want some extra height and comfort, check out Ugg’s platform clogs. These shoes look amazing with faded denim and flowy maxiskirts. For dressier events, skip the socks. On your days off, add some calf socks for a cozy vibe.

6. Flats

Right now, ballet flats seem to be creating a major buzz in shoe trends. These shoes, which were a schoolgirl favorite, seem to match with everything. There are different styles people are into. Some love the classic ballet flats. Others are into Mary Janes. And then there are those who are all about the T-bar trend this fall, made popular by Ferragamo and Dries Van Noten. But the real magic is in how you style them. The look should be flirty and playful. Picture this: quarter-length socks, a cozy crewneck cardigan, and capri pants for a cute brunch outfit. Or, go for a pleated skirt, a sharp blazer, and colorful tights to give a modern twist to the school uniform vibe.

7. Slingbacks

For the fall 2024 season, designers really went all out with conical-shaped heels. Altuzarra and Chloé brought out slingback heels and strappy mules that come to a neat triangle point. These shoes are making a huge comeback, perfectly balancing elegance and comfort. You can rock them with tailored pants for work or a cute dress for a night out. Slingback heels give that extra bit of sophistication. If you want something more comfortable, kitten heels are the perfect choice. They give you all the style without any of the discomfort.

8. Minimalist footwear

Spring 2024 was all about maximalist embellishments on shoes, and this trend carried over into summer with a burst of colorful sneakers. But then, things took a turn with the sudden rise of caged sandals, suede clogs, and mesh ballerina flats. Despite this shift, the maximalist vibe stayed strong in these fun designs. Now, as fall rolls in, it’s time to switch things up and bring back some subtlety to our footwear. A few months ago, bling and shine were everywhere. Shoes decked out with rhinestones, sequins, and other flashy decorations were all the rage. But according to Peter Martinez, who spoke to Glam, these overly embellished shoes are now out of style. For fall 2024, it’s better to go for minimalistic designs with just a hint of sparkle to keep things elegant. This means we’re moving back to classy shoe choices with delicate patterns and colors that fit the season. So, trade in those coral-pink heels for something in nude or black, and you’ll be all set.