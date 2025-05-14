8 Signs You May Have Parasites That You’re Probably Missing

Parasites might sound like a distant hazard, but the truth is: they can show up in your everyday life, even if you haven’t left your home. These uninvited guests can affect your body in subtle and often confusing ways—making their presence hard to detect.

While it’s easy to panic when reading about symptoms online, this article is designed to give you clear, level-headed information. We’ll walk through some overlooked signs, explain what’s going on in your body, and help you understand when it’s time to seek professional help—no guesswork, no alarm bells, just real insight.