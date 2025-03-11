8 Warning Signs Your Skin Barrier Might Be Damaged

Many of us dream of smooth, glowing, and healthy skin. But sometimes, no matter how many expensive products we use, our skin just won’t cooperate. The truth is, if your skin barrier, the outermost layer of your skin that locks in moisture and keeps out irritants, is damaged, nothing will seem to work.

A compromised barrier can make your skin dry, itchy, inflamed, and even more prone to acne! If you’re dealing with mysterious skin issues, your barrier might need some help. Here are 8 warning signs to watch for—and what you can do to fix them.